This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's time to take stock': Former Brexit secretary urges Theresa May to delay Brexit vote again

David Davis said that it was time for the UK “to take stock” ahead of the planned crucial vote.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 8:55 AM
19 minutes ago 1,287 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4421153
May faces serious opposition to her proposed Brexit deal.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
May faces serious opposition to her proposed Brexit deal.
May faces serious opposition to her proposed Brexit deal.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May has been urged to delay a crucial Brexit vote in the UK parliament, with a Conservative Party member and former Brexit secretary saying that they must “get it right”. 

Writing in the UK Daily Telegraph, former Brexit Secretary David Davis said that it was time for the UK “to take stock” ahead of the planned crucial vote. 

May faces the vote over the final deal for Britain leaving the EU later this month, after she delayed it in December when it became clear that MPs wouldn’t back the proposals she had secured in negotiations.

Parliament is set to begin debating proposals again on Monday after the Christmas break, with a vote set to be held sometime the following week.

It’s reported that May has been meeting with party members and the DUP over the Christmas break to try to drum up support for her deal. 

However, she is still facing a lot of resistance from both within her own party and from opposition figures, who are either advocating for a better deal to be negotiated before the crucial 29 March deadline, or for another referendum to be held.

As well as this, the Northern Irish DUP – who are propping up May’s government – have steadfastly refused to endorse any deal which includes a permanent backstop.

The backstop is the element of the Brexit deal which would see the UK remain in the customs union if a permanent solution is not reached over the issue of the Northern Ireland border. 

It is a sticking point for Ireland and EU negotiators, but is highly controversial in Britain and opposed by many MPs.

‘Decisive moment’ 

“Before we whip ourselves into another frenzy, perhaps it is time to take stock?” Davis wrote in The Telegraph. 

“I have always said that the EU would push and push until finally we reach a resolution at the eleventh hour.

Recent events only reinforce my analysis. Indeed, anybody who really understands how negotiations work understands that time is our friend.

Davis said that the EU was worried about the potential loss of a £39 billion “divorce payment” that will not be paid if no deal is reached. 

He said it was now the moment “to be hardnosed about these issues”.

“The more we prepare to leave the EU without a deal, the more likely a good deal becomes,” he said. 

He said that the current Withdrawal Agreement did not “respect the referendum result” and that Tory MPs must “remain committed” to delivering the result.

He said that the UK will leave the EU on 29 March, and that there is no “wiggle room” in this. 

“I appreciate we all want to get Brexit done and move on, but if we get it wrong, we are stuck with what is agreed and a bad deal will lead to more division and uncertainty,” he said.

Therefore, it is crucial that we get it right whenever the moment of reckoning comes – be it mid-January or later.

Davis resigned as Brexit secretary in July of last year after he said he no longer “believed” in the UK’s approach. 

Global 

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said that the UK could punch above its weight globally after it leaves the EU.

In a speech outlining Britain’s global role after Brexit, Hunt said his country would remain an influential global player independent of the EU, even as he warned that failure to reach a deal would “cause disruption that could last some time”.

“We are not a superpower and we do not have an empire,” he said.

But we do have the fifth biggest economy in the world, the second biggest military budget in NATO, the third biggest overseas aid budget, one of the two largest financial centres, highly effective intelligence services and a world class diplomatic network, including permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

With reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Fancy driving a train for a living and earning up to €57k a year? Irish Rail is hiring
    142,101  68
    2
    		Electric car sales double but this SUV was the most popular new car in Ireland in 2018
    55,253  62
    3
    		Teen girl charged over Dublin face slash attack
    42,208  0
    Fora
    1
    		Genomics Medicine Ireland will open a Dublin centre to collect and study people's genetic data
    128  0
    2
    		Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    76  0
    3
    		We're teaming up with Griffith College to give one reader an online MBA scholarship
    32  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    54,473  22
    2
    		Secrecy surrounding stricken Schumacher 'completely understandable' - Brawn
    45,907  30
    3
    		Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    29,458  73
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pete Davidson is the latest male comedian to take aim at Louis C.K.
    9,673  2
    2
    		What is 'deepfake' porn and why is Scarlett Johansson speaking out about it?
    8,584  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you feel conflicted over RTÉ's Celebrity Home of the Year?
    6,520  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    HEALTH
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    GARDAí
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Man dies after New Year's Day apartment fire in Dublin
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie