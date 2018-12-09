This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 December, 2018
Brexit deal 'fails to offer sufficient clarity or certainty', committee of MPs say

This Tuesday, 11 December, MPs will vote on whether they approve May’s Brexit deal.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 9:09 AM
Image: Matt Dunham via PA Images
Image: Matt Dunham via PA Images

BRITISH MPS HAVE delivered a deeply critical report on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal. 

This Tuesday, 11 December, MPs will vote on whether they approve May’s Brexit deal, in what’s being called “the meaningful vote”. 

The Committee on Exiting the European Union report on the UK government’s EU Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration outlines that May’s deal fails to offer sufficient clarity or certainty for the future of the UK. 

The report states: “After 20 months of negotiations, we only know the terms of the UK’s departure but not the nature of the future relationship with the EU. The Prime Minister’s deal fails to offer sufficient clarity or certainty about the future.” 

The Political Declaration is deemed “neither detailed nor substantive” in the report. 

“What is clear from the Political Declaration is that the extent of our access to EU markets will depend on the degree to which we adhere to its rules,” the report says. 

In relation to the Irish border, the MPs go on to outline that “there are no realistic, long-term proposals from the government to reconcile maintaining an open border on the island of Ireland with leaving the Single Market and Customs Union”. 

Backstop issues

The Withdrawal Agreement contains several contentious clauses that Brexiteers will find hard to swallow but perhaps the most controversial element is the ‘backstop’ plan which keeps Britain in a customs union with the EU until a trade deal is agreed that avoids the need for border checks with Ireland.  

Today’s report states that “activating the backstop would result in immediate barriers to UK-EU trade in goods and services”. 

“By July 2020 if the future relationship is not in place, or one/two years later if the transition/implementation period is extended, the UK could face the threat of significant economic disruption which would reduce its leverage in the negotiations,” it says. 

Furthermore, the report states that it would be “unacceptable for the government not to publish the White Paper on immigration before the vote on 11 December 2018″. 

It argues that “because of the large number of issues crucial to the future of the EU-UK relationship which are still to be decided”, the Brexit process will not be concluded by March 2019. 

The chair of the committee, Hilary Benn MP, said: “It is because the government has refused to face up to the hard choices confronting us that this deal would represent a huge step into the unknown. 

The Political Declaration falls far short of the ‘detailed and substantive’ document promised by former Secretaries of State and by the EU Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier.
It does not give the British people or our businesses the clarity and the certainty they need about our future trading relationship with the EU in five or ten years’ time. And with these negotiations having not even having started yet, this could take years to sort out.

 She added that “it is now time for colleagues to decide on the Prime Minister’s deal”. 

“Throughout this process, the Select Committee has always argued for Parliament to be given a full and proper role, and to vote on what has been negotiated. The opportunity to do that is now before us, and I hope this report, with its detailed analysis of the Withdrawal Agreement and the Political Declaration, will help members of all sides of the House make their decision,” Benn said. 

