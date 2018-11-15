This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Northern Ireland minister resigns over proposed Brexit deal

He resigned this morning.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 7:42 AM
49 minutes ago 9,711 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4340404
Shailesh Vara
Image: PA
Shailesh Vara
Shailesh Vara
Image: PA

THE UK’S JUNIOR minister for Northern Ireland has this morning resigned over the proposed Brexit deal.

Shailesh Vara submitted his resignation this morning. Vara was appointed Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office on 23 July 2018, having previously served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State .

In his letter to Theresa May, Vara said he could not stand by a deal which will effectively keep the UK in the customs union. 

His letter stated: “Given the past performance of the EU, there is every possibility that the UK-EU trade deal that we seek will take years to conclude. We will be locked in an Customs Arrangement indefinitely, bound by rules determined by the EU over which we have no say. 

“Worse, we will not be free to leave the Customs Union unilaterally if we wish to do so. Northern Ireland in the meantime will be subject to a different relationship with the EU from the rest of the UK and while I agree there should be no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, the economic and constitutional integrity of the the United Kingdom must be respected.”

The resignation came just minutes after president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, said that the EU will meet to finalise the Brexit deal with the UK on 25 November.

Speaking at an early morning press conference in Brussels, Tusk said that so long as “nothing extraordinary happens”, the EU Brexit summit will be held in 10 days time at 9.30am.

It emerged yesterday that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had secured Cabinet approval for the Brexit deal after being locked in hours of talks.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

