Northern Ireland minister resigns over proposed Brexit deal

THE UK’S JUNIOR minister for Northern Ireland has this morning resigned over the proposed Brexit deal.

Shailesh Vara submitted his resignation this morning. Vara was appointed Minister of State at the Northern Ireland Office on 23 July 2018, having previously served as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State .

In his letter to Theresa May, Vara said he could not stand by a deal which will effectively keep the UK in the customs union.

His letter stated: “Given the past performance of the EU, there is every possibility that the UK-EU trade deal that we seek will take years to conclude. We will be locked in an Customs Arrangement indefinitely, bound by rules determined by the EU over which we have no say.

“Worse, we will not be free to leave the Customs Union unilaterally if we wish to do so. Northern Ireland in the meantime will be subject to a different relationship with the EU from the rest of the UK and while I agree there should be no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland, the economic and constitutional integrity of the the United Kingdom must be respected.”

With much sadness and regret I have submitted my letter of resignation as a Northern Ireland Minister to the Prime Minister. A copy of my letter is attached.

It has been a joy and privilege to serve in the Northern Ireland Office and I will always cherish the fondest memories. pic.twitter.com/SN8j4OwhYD — Shailesh Vara MP (@ShaileshVara) November 15, 2018 Source: Shailesh Vara MP /Twitter

The resignation came just minutes after president of the European Council, Donald Tusk, said that the EU will meet to finalise the Brexit deal with the UK on 25 November.

Speaking at an early morning press conference in Brussels, Tusk said that so long as “nothing extraordinary happens”, the EU Brexit summit will be held in 10 days time at 9.30am.



It emerged yesterday that UK Prime Minister Theresa May had secured Cabinet approval for the Brexit deal after being locked in hours of talks.

