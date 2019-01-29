This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

No-deal Brexit would hit Ireland hard and fast with fewer jobs by end of 2019

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe delivered the gloomy outlook for a “disorderly” Brexit this afternoon.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 4:58 PM
46 minutes ago 3,758 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4465080
Minister Donohoe addressing reporters this afternoon.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews,ie
Minister Donohoe addressing reporters this afternoon.
Minister Donohoe addressing reporters this afternoon.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews,ie

MINISTER FOR FINANCE Paschal Donohoe has said that the Irish economy would get a sharp shock from a no-deal Brexit, with the economy to substantially slow down and unemployment to rise.

At a press conference this afternoon, the minister told reporters that it was a challenge for his department to forecast the effects of a “disorderly” Brexit given it would be an “unprecedented event in recent economic history”. 

With another night of uncertainty ahead in Westminster about what form Brexit will take, Donohoe said Ireland would be affected whatever happens but a no-deal would have the most negative effects.

Under a no-deal Brexit, trade between Ireland and the UK would revert to WTO-trade rules meaning costly tariffs hitting Irish exporters and food producers heaviest at first.

The UK is currently due to leave the EU on 29 March and if it does so without a deal, Ireland’s GDP growth this year would slow down substantially to 2.7% (compared to the 4.2% estimated in Budget 2019.

The growth in job numbers would also fall sharply, with 15,000 fewer jobs being created by the end of this year. Donohoe and the department chief economist John McCarthy said that those in the agri-food sector were most at risk in the immediate term.

There will still be jobs being created in the economy, but far fewer than there would have been under a more “orderly Brexit”, according to the Department of Finance. 

By 2023, there’d be 55,000 fewer jobs under a no-deal Brexit and the economy will be growing at rate 6% lower than it would have if there’d been no Brexit.

Fears have been raised in the UK that there would be food shortages there under a no deal, but Donohoe said today Ireland is as “well placed as we can be” when it comes to availability of food. 

The Minister also said he had no plans to change spending commitments made in Budget 2019, but that if the economy takes the hit expected in a no-deal Brexit then spending could be curtailed in Budget 2020.

He said: “The assessment by my Department shows that a disorderly exit would be particularly severe.  The level of economic activity will be around 4.25 percentage points lower than our existing trajectory over the medium-term. 

This aggregate figure hides an even larger hit to economic activity in labour-intensive sectors such as agri-food and indigenous small and medium-sized enterprises.

Donohoe added the appropriate measures to take now are to “absorb the shock”, as the economy has the ability to recover after the short-term effects of a no-deal Brexit.

As the path the UK will take becomes clearer, the Minister said the next update on how we’ll be affected by the impacts of Brexit will be published in the Stability Programme, which will be submitted to the European Commission in April. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Landmark Dublin pizza restaurant closes its doors for the last time
    51,047  28
    2
    		People doctoring M50 crash images to avoid Facebook's filters and upload online, TD says
    43,686  63
    3
    		Arlene Foster endorses 'Malthouse' proposal for alternative to Irish backstop
    35,602  70
    Fora
    1
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    544  0
    2
    		Hoteliers want extra time to prep for the 'financial pressure' of mandatory pensions
    115  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    41,464  104
    2
    		'I would love to still be able to play for Ireland, but I'm not going begging'
    35,043  117
    3
    		Wexford 'actively looking' for new manager and hoping to avoid another walkover this weekend
    27,367  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The Ted Bundy documentary and film are now experiencing the 'You' effect
    7,311  3
    2
    		Kendall Jenner and the rest of the Fyre Fest hunz will be subpoenaed over their payments... it's The Dredge
    5,095  0
    3
    		Poll: Are you fully honest when discussing salaries and savings with your friends?
    3,744  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CAR CRASH
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'It is heartbreaking': Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    DONEGAL
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    US
    US charges Huawei in technology theft and sanctions violations, angering China
    US charges Huawei in technology theft and sanctions violations, angering China
    US imposes sanctions on Venezuela's state oil company in bid to increase pressure on President Nicolas Maduro
    Police search for 'armed and dangerous' man accused of killing parents and 3 others in shootings
    COURTS
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie