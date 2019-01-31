This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 31 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Foreign Secretary says UK may seek to delay Brexit in bid to secure deal

Getting MPs to support a withdrawal agreement has proved rather difficult.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 9:20 AM
1 hour ago 13,106 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4469235
Prime Minister Theresa May, Chancellor Philip Hammond and then-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt pictured last year.
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images
Prime Minister Theresa May, Chancellor Philip Hammond and then-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt pictured last year.
Prime Minister Theresa May, Chancellor Philip Hammond and then-Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt pictured last year.
Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images

BRITAIN MAY SEEK an extension to Article 50 in a bid to secure a Brexit deal.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme reaching an agreement on issues such as the Ireland-Northern Ireland border will take some time, meaning an extension to Article 50 could be needed.

Hunt said the British government plans to assure the European Union it won’t use the border as a backdoor into the internal market and will demonstrate unconditional support for the Good Friday Agreement.

“If we ended up approving a deal in the days before 29 March then we might need some extra time to pass critical legislation, but if we are able to make progress sooner than that might not be necessary.

“We can’t know at this stage exactly which of those scenarios would happen,” Hunt said.

On Tuesday, a majority of the House of Commons voted in favour of an amendment that proposes replacing the Irish backstop with unspecified “alternative arrangements”.

The Brady amendment garnered the support of 317 MPs, with 310 voting against it, in what was the most clear example of what kind of Brexit the UK parliament wants.

After the vote, Prime Minister Theresa May said she would take this mandate back to Brussels and use it as a crowbar to try to reopen the sealed Withdrawal Agreement, which the EU has repeatedly said it would not do.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has told May efforts to reopen the deal would be fruitless, and a spokesperson for European Council President Donald Tusk said something similar after the vote.

‘Delaying Brexit’ 

Two amendments to extend Article 50 beyond the 29 March deadline were rejected on Tuesday night; the idea of “delaying Brexit”, even to secure an orderly exit and avoid crashing out, is seen by MPs as an unfavourable option and unpopular with Brexit voters.

The EU would also have to approve a request for an extension, it’s not enough for the UK to just want it.

It’s been reported that the EU would have to be shown that the UK had a clear idea of why it wanted an extension – to hold a second referendum or to hold another Commons vote, would be two possible options.

Another amendment was also approved on Tuesday – this was the Spelman amendment that rules out a no-deal Brexit. This is impossible to do legally without agreement from the House of Commons on what kind of deal it does want.

The amendments hold no legal weight – they are a symbol of political will intended to strengthen May’s hand in directing Brexit.

Backstop 

Many politicians have raised concerns about the backstop, which aims to avoid a hard border between the Republic and Northern Ireland and could see the North stay aligned to some EU rules.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which props up May’s minority government, believes the backstop threatens the United Kingdom and could lead to a trade border in the Irish Sea.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his EU counterparts have repeatedly said the deal cannot be renegotiated. Varadkar previously aid a proposal for Stormont to have a veto over conditions attached to the backstop would not be acceptable

Preparations are being made at British, Irish and European level for a no-deal Brexit, in case an agreement is not reached ahead of 29 March. 

With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'The relationship between nurses and the HSE is like a bad marriage': Nurses on strike all over country
    28,216  159
    Fora
    1
    		'It's not just a man and his dog': Echelon's boss says negative 'myths' surround data centres
    148  0
    The42
    1
    		Exciting teenage flanker Penny gets the nod for Ireland U20 Six Nations opener
    8,997  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Beyoncé is giving free gig tickets to a fan for life if they go vegan... it's The Dredge
    1,149  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Breakfast may not be the most important meal of the day after all
    Breakfast may not be the most important meal of the day after all
    'The relationship between nurses and the HSE is like a bad marriage': Nurses on strike all over country
    Three-quarters of Irish people support nurses as 24-hour strike kicks off around the country
    GARDAí
    Three boys only cautioned after alleged sexual assault of girl outside local disco, Dáil hears
    Three boys only cautioned after alleged sexual assault of girl outside local disco, Dáil hears
    Jason Molyneux murder: Gardaí appeal for information on the anniversary of his death
    Man seriously injured in M7 road traffic collision
    DUBLIN
    2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain and Player of the Year to lead Dublin again
    2017 and 2018 All-Ireland winning captain and Player of the Year to lead Dublin again
    Water supply in parts of Dublin disrupted following burst water main
    'Residents are really pissed off': Dublin City Council plans expansion of city parking zones into suburbs
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    'We want to see it at its best': Dublin City Council plans closure of College Green for summer events
    'We want to see it at its best': Dublin City Council plans closure of College Green for summer events
    Dublin's Suffolk Street to be pedestrianised for six weeks starting Saturday
    Uber's plan to deploy stationless e-bikes in Dublin has been rebuffed by officials

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie