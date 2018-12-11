'Mayday Mayday': How the British media reacted to the cancelled Brexit vote

THERE WAS POLITICAL mayhem in Westminster after Prime Minister Theresa May deferred the House of Commons’ crucial vote on the Brexit deal.

The vote was due to be held today, but May was facing the prospect of a heavy defeat on the deal struck between her government and the European Union. This deal secures provisions such as the Irish backstop.

The prime minister was loudly heckled – even by MPs on her own benches – as she addressed the House of Commons. But this morning it was the British media’s turn.

Here’s what this morning’s front pages looked like:

The Sun announced that the Prime Minister is “well and truly stuffed”, above its ‘Brexmas Turkey’ headline.

The paper reports this crisis will now last weeks and there are new calls for her to step down.

The Daily Telegraph ran with the headline: ‘The lady is for turning’.

It also features commentary from columnist Alison Pearson, who writes she has “never felt more ashamed to be a Conservative”.

She begins by asking “Oh for God’s sake, what fresh Brexit hell is this?”

The Guardian’s front page tells readers a “desperate” May has revealed her plan B, which is to “buy more time”.

The Independent went with a simple headline: ‘Let’s call the whole thing off’.

While The Daily Mail described it as May’s ‘last roll of the dice’.

And the Scotsman captured the chaos of yesterday’s events in Wesminster: