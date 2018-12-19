This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 19 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

British businesses 'watching in horror' as risk of no-deal Brexit ramps up

It is now 100 days until the UK is due to leave the EU.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 19 Dec 2018, 7:03 AM
1 hour ago 4,731 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4404103
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

BRITISH BUSINESSES HAVE warned that they are reaching the “point of no return” as they must put significant time and money into preparing for a no-deal Brexit as chaos continues to reign in Westminster.

“Businesses have been watching in horror as politicians have focused on factional disputes rather than practical steps,” the British Chambers of Commerce said in a statement this morning.

It comes as the UK is due to leave the EU in 100 days’ time.

The EU is set to announce a slew of notices today on how a Brexit no-deal will affect a range of sectors today, as preparations ramp up from the Europe-side.

Separately today, the British government is set to publish a series of planning notices on Brexit today, as parliament remains deadlocked with the vote on Theresa May’s deal with the EU not taking place until next month.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid is expected to announce a new skills-based immigration to “get control over our borders,” the BBC reported. The system would scrap the cap on high-skilled workers like doctors and engineers.

According to the Times of London, a document that was leaked to them indicate that the government is being told to prepare in the event of a no-deal for a rise in “homelessness, poverty and suicide”.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock told BBC Newsnight that there were plans to store six weeks of stockpiled medicines for the NHS in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Prime Minister May cancelled a vote in the House of Commons on her Brexit deal last week after it became clear it wouldn’t be passed by parliament. 

Pressed by the opposition this week, she said that it would now be held in January just a few weeks before Britain is due to leave the EU.

‘This is not where we should be’

In its statement, the British Chambers of Commerce expressed dismay at the looming possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

“With just 100 days to go, the suggestion that ‘no-deal’ can be ‘managed’ is not a credible proposition,” it said.

Businesses would face massive new customs costs and tariffs. Disruption at ports could destroy carefully built supply chains. From broadcasters, to insurance brokers, to our financial services – the UK’s world-leading services sector will be needlessly disadvantaged, and many professional qualifications will be unrecognised across the EU.

It called on MPs to listen to its constituents and ensure a deal is reached.

“This is not where we should be,” it added. “We hope that they will listen and remember that when they return to parliament, the future course of our economy will be in their hands.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It doesn't take very long for your balaclava to slip': Ructions in Dáil as Taoiseach and Doherty discuss Roscommon eviction
    76,132  247
    2
    		Poll: Should the Dáil bar be closed down?
    68,769  106
    3
    		Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    46,996  144
    Fora
    1
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    182  0
    2
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    174  0
    The42
    1
    		Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
    76,856  166
    2
    		7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    46,245  88
    3
    		'I'd have a mirror put in the dressing room' - the football world reacts to Mourinho's departure
    40,012  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Finally, Idris Elba's brilliantly summed up why some people have an issue with #MeToo
    8,080  8
    2
    		Charlie and Ellie's blowout was the only mildly interesting thing about last night's Love Island reunion
    7,115  0
    3
    		Khloe Kardashian called out a fan for claiming Chicago isn't Kim's biological daughter... it's The Dredge
    6,063  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    Ex-boyfriend tried to shoot woman in the face but gun repeatedly jammed
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son hears from her neighbours
    Garda convicted of careless driving causing death of elderly woman
    GARDAí
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    'Beyond redemption': Appeal after defibrillator stolen from rural Limerick community
    Report on how an IRA armed robbery went drastically wrong set to criticise gardaí
    DUBLIN
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    COURT
    N7 workers who were treated &quot;appallingly&quot; by employers awarded more than â¬1m
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie