This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 13 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Reliance on government support by renters likely to increase after Brexit

The amount of money the State pays in Hap will also increase if Brexit results in further rent hikes in the capital.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 13 Nov 2018, 10:15 AM
1 hour ago 2,286 Views 15 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4336192
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

MORE FAMILIES ARE likely to be dependent on government support to afford accommodation after Brexit as rents increase and income growth slows down. 

Speaking later today, Kieran McQuinn, research professor and head of economics at the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) will tell TDs and Senators that Brexit could result in a large number of people moving to Ireland from the UK. 

The Oireachtas Committee on Housing, Planning and Local Government will hear that Dublin in particular would see an increase in housing demand. 

“Brexit induced reductions in income and employment, or increased inwards migration to Dublin, could also have implications for what will soon be the government’s main income related social housing support for private renters: Housing Assistance Payment (Hap),” McQuinn will explain.

Eligibility for Hap is determined by a family’s disposable income, with maximum limits set on the rent that can be covered. If income and employment growth are slower than anticipated due to Brexit, the numbers of families that qualify for Hap over the coming years will likely be higher than currently expected.

The amount of money the State has to spent on Hap in the capital is also likely to be higher if there is greater migration to Dublin, increasing rents. According to the latest report from Daft.ie, rents in the capital are now 36% higher than their Celtic Tiger peak. 

On the otherhand, because Brexit will have an adverse impact on domestic economic activity, it may actually reduce the number of people coming to work in the country which would reduce the demand for housing and lower house price growth according to McQuinn.

Developer-led model

Tom Healy, Director of the Nevin Economic Research Institute (Neri), will also speak to the committee, telling them that it really is not possible to predict with any accuracy the net impact of Brexit now. 

However he will tell TDs and senators that the possibly or likely impact of migration or investment flows, not only on housing demand but on demand for public services, needs to be considered.

Healy, in his opening statement, will give two reasons why he believes the current approach to the housing crisis is not working: 

  1. It relies excessively on a developer-led model to fill the gap left as a result of systematic winding of public house building over recent decades.
  2. The cost of construction, including development land, poses a major problem for supply.

Related Read

08.11.18 'We work, we pay tax': 'Hidden homeless' family protest against sale of Nama site

It is likely, according to Healy, that there will be particular pressure on the rental sector in the Greater Dublin area. 

“On balance, the impact on housing of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU may be not far from neutral as negative and positive effects cancel each other out. However, what is true in the aggregate may not be true in particular regions and locations worst effected by Brexit.”

You can watch the committee meeting from 11am today here

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore
    72,602  42
    2
    		'Moving so fast': UFO sighting under investigation by Irish Aviation Authority
    70,666  109
    3
    		Worse off than their parents? The growing generation of private renters
    37,934  55
    Fora
    1
    		Europe's air safety watchdog echoed US warnings about Boeing's Max planes
    722  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you support gender quotas for Ireland's company boards?
    284  0
    3
    		As Dublin firms struggle to recruit, the rental crisis shows no sign of letting up
    198  0
    The42
    1
    		England captain dedicates 100th cap to seriously-ill footballer husband
    40,298  3
    2
    		'Keith has played 30-40 times for Ireland and I would never have a go at someone's ability'
    39,984  28
    3
    		Join The42 for a special Ireland v All Blacks preview event with Ronan O'Gara
    30,313  11
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Viola Davis' assessment of her scene with Liam Neeson is making headlines
    10,294  0
    2
    		Judge Judy gave out about skincare scams and revealed how she stays youthful
    4,749  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    3,762  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Family believes woman who died after minor surgery would be alive if there was 'proper handover of care'
    HSE recruiting trainers who will teach staff how to communicate with patients when things go wrong
    GARDAí
    Two men in their 20s die in Mayo car crash
    Two men in their 20s die in Mayo car crash
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Five men arrested over alleged kidnapping of man in Drogheda
    DUBLIN
    'It's like a scene out of The Wire': Building on Dublin housing site stopped after intimidation and vandalism
    'It's like a scene out of The Wire': Building on Dublin housing site stopped after intimidation and vandalism
    Dublin City Council is going to spend €1.6 million to remove chewing gum
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    HOUSING
    Reliance on government support by renters likely to increase after Brexit
    Reliance on government support by renters likely to increase after Brexit
    'It's clearly not working': TDs hit out at Rent Pressure Zone laws as prices continue to soar
    'Serious blockages in planning' due to staff shortages at An Bord Pleanála

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie