Tuesday 15 January, 2019
IT’S BEEN DESCRIBED as D-Day across all media today as MPs in Westminster get ready to vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal. 

The Prime Minister has said that if the majority don’t go for her deal, then the UK could end up staying in the European Union. Other options, not given, include a no-deal crash out or the elusive Plan B (which she will have to reveal within three days of any defeat).

Every commentator expects May to lose tonight – but could we see some last-minute drama?

Stay with us to find out. 

Afternoon, Daragh Brophy taking over liveblog duties here for the afternoon… A ‘meaningful’ Tuesday to you all. 

For those of you still getting to grips with what might happen after tonight’s vote (we’re all in a similar boat, don’t worry) this handy graphic from the New York Times may be of interest. 

The folk in Leinster House had their back-to-school limelight stolen a little today but Leo Varadkar did take his first Leaders’ Questions of the term. 

Here’s our political reporter Christina Finn’s report: 

“The Taoiseach reiterated the point he made yesterday that he believes a no-deal Brexit is still unlikely.

Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin said tonight’s vote in Westminster is the “latest instalment in a lengthening saga in which no coherent, concrete view on Brexit commanding a majority of British parliamentarians is emerging”.

The withdrawal treaty looks set to be defeated – although we do not know that for certain – plunging all of us into greater uncertainty and speculation in the days ahead. We cannot influence tonight’s vote, if we are honest, but we can influence how prepared we are for any eventuality that may emerge including, of course, a no-deal Brexit, by the end of March.

“It is my view that the government has treated the Dáil and the public shabbily and badly when it comes to sharing its plans in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The government should treat the Oireachtas and the public with greater respect in this regard.
Under pressure, the government published a contingency plan on 19 December, the day on which the Dáil went into recess prior to Christmas,” he said.

He criticised the contingency plan document published before Christmas stating that it is “light, lacking in detail and needs considerable fleshing out”.

“The contingency plan published in late December deals rather sketchily with a number of important areas such as medicine supplies, aviation, the land bridge, ports and airports, staffing, Revenue and agriculture,” he said.

Varadkar said preparations at ports are already underway. He said further contingency plans in relation to medicines, transport and the common travel area were discussed by Cabinet today and opposition leaders will be briefed ahead of the media today.

He said stockpiling of medicines has not been recommended by the working group, but added that 24 medicines are on a watch list.

Latest in ‘Brexit texts’:

I now watch Home and Away, Neighbours and half an hour of the House of Commons in the evenings…all the soaps.

Debates are continuing today in the House of Commons so you can fit them in before your evening telly if you want.

Ian Blackford, the SNP leader at Westminster has just ended his speech by saying that Scotland would vote for independence soon.

Watch it all live here: 

Source: UK Parliament/YouTube

So here’s a rundown of what’s going to happen later. 

The main vote on the deal will be held at 8pm.

Before that, MPs will vote on these four amendments to the deal: 

Amendment a – Official Labour Opposition:

This would reject the deal on the basis of Labour’s six tests. But it also rejects the prospect of a ‘no deal’. It commits the House to pursuing every option that prevents the UK from crashing out.

So basically, it says the House can’t allow the UK to leave the EU without a deal, but it also can’t allow it to leave under this deal. 

It doesn’t give an alternative, other than to pursue other alternatives. 

Right. Moving onto the next one.

Amendment k: Scottish National Party

This would essentially refuse the deal on the table, stating it would be damaging for Scotland and Wales, as well as the rest of the UK. It asks for the government to request an extension of the Article 50 negotiating period (which ends on 29 March, in case you haven’t been listening). 

The next one is from a Conservative Party MP… 

Amendment b: Sir Edward Leigh

He wants to make sure the Northern Ireland backstop is not – and never will be – a permanent arrangement. This amendment, if passed, would see the government terminate the Withdrawal Agreement if the EU “will not agree to remove the NOrthern Ireland backstop”. 

Similar theme for the next one…  unsurprisingly from another Conservative MP. 

Amendment f: John Baron

It would give consent to the deal provided the Withdrawal Agreement is amended so that the UK can terminate the Northern Ireland protocol unilaterally.

Gráinne has described London as a ‘carnival’ today and it would be hard to refute that. 

Brexit Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Brexit Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray outside the Houses of Parliament Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Brexit Source: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Good afternoon! Sinéad O’Carroll here to bring you through some of the afternoon.

Our Brexit reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha is in London to bring us all the latest from Westminster so we’ll be bringing you live updates as we move closer to the key 8pm vote. 

The D-Day label makes it seem like – either way – we’ll be more clear tomorrow on what is happening but of course, this is Brexit, so that’s not the case. 

Gráinne has taken a look at the various possible scenarios with the experts so that’s probably a good place to start …. read it here.

Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

