29 mins ago

The folk in Leinster House had their back-to-school limelight stolen a little today but Leo Varadkar did take his first Leaders’ Questions of the term.

Here’s our political reporter Christina Finn’s report:

“The Taoiseach reiterated the point he made yesterday that he believes a no-deal Brexit is still unlikely.

Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin said tonight’s vote in Westminster is the “latest instalment in a lengthening saga in which no coherent, concrete view on Brexit commanding a majority of British parliamentarians is emerging”.

The withdrawal treaty looks set to be defeated – although we do not know that for certain – plunging all of us into greater uncertainty and speculation in the days ahead. We cannot influence tonight’s vote, if we are honest, but we can influence how prepared we are for any eventuality that may emerge including, of course, a no-deal Brexit, by the end of March.

“It is my view that the government has treated the Dáil and the public shabbily and badly when it comes to sharing its plans in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The government should treat the Oireachtas and the public with greater respect in this regard.

Under pressure, the government published a contingency plan on 19 December, the day on which the Dáil went into recess prior to Christmas,” he said.

He criticised the contingency plan document published before Christmas stating that it is “light, lacking in detail and needs considerable fleshing out”.

“The contingency plan published in late December deals rather sketchily with a number of important areas such as medicine supplies, aviation, the land bridge, ports and airports, staffing, Revenue and agriculture,” he said.

Varadkar said preparations at ports are already underway. He said further contingency plans in relation to medicines, transport and the common travel area were discussed by Cabinet today and opposition leaders will be briefed ahead of the media today.

He said stockpiling of medicines has not been recommended by the working group, but added that 24 medicines are on a watch list.