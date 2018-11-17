This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brexiteer tells May not a 'cat in hell's chance' of deal getting through as no confidence vote looms

Many Tories are irate at the deal reached between the UK and the EU, and they want to remove May from office because of it.

By Sean Murray Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 2:00 PM
1 hour ago 5,474 Views 21 Comments
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images
Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Images

A CONSERVATIVE MP has said Prime Minister Theresa May hasn’t got a “cat in hell’s chance” of getting her Brexit deal through parliament, and warned that she could face a no confidence vote in her as early as Monday.

Mid-Bedfordshire MP Nadine Dorries told Sky News she wouldn’t be surprised if there already had been 48 letters sent in to trigger the no-confidence vote in May, and said that “most MPs” will vote against the Prime Minister.

Brexiteer Jacob Rees Mogg has led the charge calling for a push against May, and submitted a letter of no-confidence in the Prime Minister on Thursday saying: “It would be in the interest of the party and the country if she were to stand aside.”

The embattled occupant of 10 Downing Street managed to secure Cabinet approval for the Brexit deal following a lengthy meeting on Wednesday, but many of its provisions have proven unpalatable to those who supported Brexit and resignations from the Cabinet swiftly followed.

The 585-page draft withdrawal agreement is essentially the divorce deal between Britain and the EU.

The agreement contains several contentious clauses that Brexiteers will find hard to swallow but perhaps the most controversial element is the ‘backstop’ plan which keeps Britain in a customs union with the EU until a trade deal is agreed that avoids the need for border checks with Ireland. 

The draft agreement describes this as a “single customs territory”. It will kick in if there was no long-term trade agreement and no extension of the transition.

It will take the form of a temporary customs union encompassing not just Northern Ireland but the whole of the UK. 

Dorries is one of those vehemently opposed to the deal, and said that it made the UK “slaves” to the EU.

“I would call us a vassal state, an empty state, I’d call it serfdom, it’s appalling,” she said.

It’s actually beyond belief Number 10 – although they’re spinning like mad – think they can sell this to the country. They can’t, people can see right through it.

Speaking this afternoon from the Fine Gael Ard Fheis, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he “didn’t see much scope for changes” to this agreement reached between the UK and EU, given the tight timelines. 

With reporting from Ceimin Burke, Christina Finn

