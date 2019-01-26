Poll: What do you think will happen on Brexit day?

IT MIGHT BE the greatest understatement of the 21st century - but Brexit is just a mess.

Deal or no deal. Hard border or soft border. “Taking back control” – blue passports – immigration control. The rise of the British far-right – the House of Commons rows, the votes – the speeches – the statements and the seemingly never-ending cluster of chaos.

But on March 29 (61 days from now) – the British are supposed to be gone. But will they really go?

So this morning we want to know: What do you think will happen on Brexit day?

