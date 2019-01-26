This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: What do you think will happen on Brexit day?

Things haven’t really gone to plan for the Brits.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 26 Jan 2019, 9:21 AM
57 minutes ago 6,628 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4460907
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

IT MIGHT BE the greatest understatement of the 21st century -  but Brexit is just a mess. 

Deal or no deal. Hard border or soft border. “Taking back control” – blue passports – immigration control. The rise of the British far-right – the House of Commons rows, the votes – the speeches – the statements and the seemingly never-ending cluster of chaos. 

But on March 29 (61 days from now) – the British are supposed to be gone. But will they really go? 

So this morning we want to know: What do you think will happen on Brexit day? 


Poll Results:






About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

