THE UK HAS lurched from crisis to crisis since the Brexit vote, and this week was no different.

With precious little time left before the UK is due to leave the EU, the already-delayed vote on Theresa May’s Brexit deal was roundly rejected by the House of Commons.

Frantic British politicians are now trying to “save” Brexit, with some ridiculous statements being thrown out at this late stage.

But did people really say these things about Brexit?