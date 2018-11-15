This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab and three other ministers resign over draft Brexit deal

Raab said he understood why May had chosen to pursue the deal but that he couldn’t support it.

By AFP Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 10:25 AM
1 hour ago 26,182 Views 81 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4340569

Updated 15 minutes ago

Britain EU Brexit Dominic Raab Source: Matt Dunham

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Theresa May suffered a huge blow this morning as Dominic Raab quit as her Brexit secretary over the proposed EU withdrawal agreement.

Esther Louise McVey, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, and Shailesh Vara, a junior Northern Ireland minister, have also quit today over the draft accord.

Junior Brexit minister Suella Braverman also tendered her resignation, it emerged later this morning, and Anne-Marie Trevelyan MP said she had also resigned from her role as parliamentary private secretary

May was preparing to start selling her Brexit deal to parliament, boosted by news that Europe is preparing a rapid summit to sign off on the agreement.

But the ground began to shift beneath her when Raab said he could not back the draft deal.

“I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto,” he said.

You deserve a Brexit secretary who can make the case for the deal you are pursuing with conviction.
I must resign.

Raab, who had been in place since July, resigned less than an hour after Vara – who was first out this morning with his notice of quitting. 

The pound lost nearly one percent of its value against the dollar following Raab’s resignation, wiping out gains since Tuesday as the draft agreement emerged.

May had secured her cabinet’s collective approval for the agreement during a five-hour meeting last night, an important step that helped allay growing fears in the business community of a disorderly divorce.

Later this morning she’s due to set out the terms of the draft withdrawal agreement with the European Union to parliament’s lower House of Commons, which must approve the deal before Brexit day on 29 March.

European Council President Donald Tusk said in Brussels that unless problems emerge as EU member states examine the deal, he will host a summit to sign the accord in Brussels on November 25.

‘Threat’ to UK unity 

In quitting the cabinet, Raab said he believed the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presented a “very real threat” to the United Kingdom’s integrity.

Raab added that he was opposed to “an indefinite backstop arrangement” to guarantee the Irish border remains free-flowing, saying the EU would hold “a veto over our ability to exit”.

The outraged response by many MPs to the deal has heightened concerns that even when finalised, it will not pass parliament.

Hardline Brexit supporters have cried betrayal over the agreement’s vision of a close future relationship between Britain and the EU.

May insisted it “brings back control of our money, laws and borders, ends free movement (of people), protects jobs, security and our union”.

But she conceded there were “difficult days ahead” as she seeks to woo MPs.

Speaking in Brussels, Tusk said EU member states would have until Tuesday next week to examine the deal and to agree the wording of a parallel political statement setting out goals for the bloc’s future relations with London.

Ater that, preparations will begin for an EU summit on the following Sunday to sign the deal.

“As much as I am sad to see you leave, I will do everything to make this farewell the least painful possible, both for you and for us,” said Tusk.

The deal covers citizens’ rights, Britain’s financial settlement and plans for a post-Brexit transition period during which both sides hope to agree a new trade deal.

The most controversial element is the “backstop” plan to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU until a trade deal is agreed that avoids the need for border checks at the Irish border. 

Many Brexiteers have said they fear this would leave Britain a “vassal state”, tied to the bloc indefinitely.

‘No Brexit?’

In a statement outside Downing Street late yesterday, May said her deal was “the best that could be negotiated”.

She said if MPs rejected it they faced Britain leaving without agreement, which experts says could lead to potentially catastrophic economic and legal disruption.

She also raised the risk of “no Brexit at all”, a warning likely intended for her eurosceptic MPs but which was seized upon with enthusiasm by campaigners for a second referendum.

A small but growing number of Conservative MPs back a second vote with the option to stay in the EU, although May has rejected the idea.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (81)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Theresa May wins over her Cabinet on Brexit deal that Barnier says avoids hard border
    49,084  93
    2
    		After some confusion, Theresa May WILL give a statement on Brexit tonight
    46,642  155
    3
    		Nearly half of all those watching TV last night watched the Maurice McCabe documentary
    39,596  77
    Fora
    1
    		Fresh after raising millions, tech firm Arkphire is building a 'centre of excellence' in Mayo
    178  0
    2
    		'I'm more interested in starting up companies than shutting them down'
    173  0
    The42
    1
    		'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    40,999  30
    2
    		18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future
    31,848  71
    3
    		'I remember coming out for the warm-up and the chants were 'Kill the Fenian bastards''
    28,815  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Zoë Kravitz had a ridiculously shady response to Lily Allen's claim that they kissed
    6,562  2
    2
    		Serena Williams' GQ cover may have been myopic, but it wasn't deliberately malicious
    4,627  0
    3
    		Here's everything you need to know about Vogue Williams' new reality TV show with Spencer Matthews
    4,577  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork
    Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork
    'We're here to serve the people, not the organisation' - Drew Harris pens open letter to frontline gardaí
    Gardaí arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    DUBLIN
    Firefighters battle blaze overnight in Finglas
    Firefighters battle blaze overnight in Finglas
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    'The people who will benefit are inspiring' - Dublin stars hoping to Help Real Heroes
    FAI
    Extra public order unit gardaÃ­ to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend
    Extra public order unit gardaí to patrol Aviva as intelligence shows hardline loyalists could attend
    18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future
    Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    IRELAND
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    Number one v number two: All Blacks name their side for Ireland showdown
    'There’s nothing extraordinary here, just a humble farmer from Wexford'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie