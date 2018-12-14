This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 14 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

EU leaders reject May's ideas to help save Brexit deal

May had hoped to get some reassurances

By AFP Friday 14 Dec 2018, 7:07 AM
25 minutes ago 2,197 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4395054
May speaking to media upon her arrival at the EU summit yesterday.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
May speaking to media upon her arrival at the EU summit yesterday.
May speaking to media upon her arrival at the EU summit yesterday.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

EU LEADERS HAVE rebuffed a plea by Theresa May to help her sell her Brexit deal to parliament, warning she must set out exactly what she wants – and announcing they would step up contingency plans in case the deal collapses.

The British prime minister came to a Brussels summit a day after seeing off a challenge to her leadership by her own Conservative MPs, but still facing huge opposition to the divorce deal with the EU.

She told the other 27 leaders the agreement could still pass the House of Commons next month if they helped her reassure lawmakers over a controversial “backstop” clause on Ireland, a British official said.

But European sources said the atmosphere in the room was tense, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders repeatedly interrupting May to ask exactly what she wanted.

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker told reporters afterwards: “Our UK friends need to say what they want instead of asking us what we want.”

He added:

Theresa May has led a courageous fight, but unfortunately we are not seeing the results.

After meeting May, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that that some of May’s suggestions “made sense” while others were “difficult”.

Varadkar said the EU might be able to give Britain “a greater assurance” that speedy talks on a new UK-EU trade deal would mean the backstop would never need to be used.

 May floated the idea of setting a target date to agree a free trade deal with the EU if one had not been agreed by the end of a post-Brexit transition period, to avoid Britain falling into the backstop.

Many of her MPs fear the arrangement for Britain to enter a temporary customs union with the EU to avoid border checks with Ireland could become permanent.

But European leaders have said they will not accept a time limit, and after May left agreed a statement that the Brexit deal “is not open for renegotiation”.

Deal ‘a trap’

With May having promised to have something to offer MPs before they finally vote on the Brexit deal by 21 January, Juncker said she would have to come up with proposals in the next few weeks if she wanted Europe’s support.

However, he said he would publish further plans on Wednesday to protect European businesses and citizens in case the deal fails, and Britain exits on 29 March with no new arrangements place.

May told EU leaders they must help her “change the perception that the backstop could be a trap from which the UK cannot escape”, adding: “Until we do, the deal — our deal — is at risk.”

“With the right assurances, this deal can be passed. Indeed it is the only deal that is capable of getting through my parliament,” she told them.

But while an early draft of the summit conclusions had said the EU “stands ready to examine whether any further assurances can be provided” on the backstop, this was removed from the final published version.

Juncker did offer one olive branch, promising that talks on the future trading relationship – a deal on which would undermine the need for the backstop – would start as soon as MPs and the European Parliament approved the Brexit deal.

The summit statement also confirmed the backstop would only “apply temporarily” and that EU members would work to “conclude expeditiously” the new trade deal.

But this is not the legally binding promise sought by Brexiteers and DUP party that props up May’s government – without which they have warned they will not support the deal.

Crushing defeat

May arrived in Brussels wounded by a confidence vote in her party on Wednesday night, which she won but in which more than one-third of her MPs voted against her.

The move was sparked by her decision to delay a parliamentary vote on the Brexit deal planned for Tuesday, amid fears of a crushing defeat. It has been delayed to next month.

But ahead of the confidence vote May was forced to confirm she would not fight the next general election planned for 2022.

Instead, she said her focus was on salvaging her plan for an orderly Brexit. Before the EU leaders savaged her plan, she had admitted she did not expect “an immediate breakthrough”.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		It's going to be a wet and windy weekend with 'horrible' conditions expected
    79,129  36
    2
    		Suspected Christmas market gunman Cherif Chekatt shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    46,704  96
    3
    		Ian Paisley under pressure again for undeclared family holiday to Maldives
    36,195  57
    Fora
    1
    		VR Education turns its gaze to the US and Asia after sealing its Nokia deal
    136  0
    2
    		After a bumper year for co-working spaces, demand is expected to slow in 2019
    109  0
    3
    		Dublin's Andrson wants to make it easier for music bigwigs to find fresh talent
    82  0
    The42
    1
    		Ex-Ireland international opens up about Aston Villa coach's alleged bullying
    34,957  23
    2
    		Power ranking the 8 teams most likely to win this year's Champions League
    23,450  24
    3
    		'We're used to Leinster choking teams out... they were on the back foot'
    19,656  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Curious as to how much money influencers make? These women broke it down for their followers
    10,374  0
    2
    		It looks like Niall Horan's single again after being spotted on the celeb version of Tinder... it's The Dredge
    8,007  0
    3
    		If manspreading annoys you, then you're a hypocrite who 'demonises perfectly natural behaviour'... apparently
    3,993  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man jailed for two years for stealing over â¬19,000 from friend's late husband's pension fund
    Man jailed for two years for stealing over €19,000 from friend's late husband's pension fund
    British police officer jailed for 25 years for raping 13-year-old girl
    Boy (8) awarded €25,000 after falling and lacerating face outside Howth hotel
    GARDAí
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Armed robbers steal cash from Dublin supermarket
    Man (50s) dies following assault in Waterford
    Have you seen Ryan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 17-year-old
    DUBLIN
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    Devastating fire that killed pregnant woman and three children was caused by tea light
    The national average rent is €1,122 per month - it's an extra €500 if you want to live in the capital
    Two cancer sufferers refused bail over €3.5 million cocaine seizure in Liffey Valley car park
    FRANCE
    Suspected Christmas market gunman shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    Suspected Christmas market gunman shot dead by police in Strasbourg
    Police release image of Strasbourg attacker suspect as Irish visitors to France told to exercise caution
    Who is the Strasbourg Christmas market attacker Cherif Chekatt?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie