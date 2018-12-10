Theresa May to make statement this afternoon amid reports that 'crucial vote' is cancelled

UK PRIME MINISTER Theresa May is due to give a statement to the House of Commons this afternoon amid rumours that she will cancel tomorrow’s crucial vote on the Brexit deal.

May is facing the prospect of a heavy defeat tomorrow on the deal struck between her government and the EU, which secures provisions such as the Irish backstop.

However, sources have told reporters in London today that she will now cancel the vote and return to Brussels on Thursday looking for more concessions, particularly around the backstop issue, for Brexiteers in her party.

If the vote is cancelled, it throws plans around Brexit into disarray again, as the House of Commons must have a final say on a Brexit deal at some stage.

Reacting to the reports of a delay, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it demonstrated “pathetic cowardice by a PM and government that have run out of road”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the government has decided that May’s deal “is so disastrous that it has taken the desperate step of delaying its own vote at the eleventh hour”.

“We have known for at least two weeks that Theresa May’s worst of all world’s deal was going to be rejected by parliament because it is damaging for Britain,” he said.

The Government has decided Theresa May's Brexit deal is so disastrous that it has taken the desperate step of delaying its own vote at the eleventh hour. pic.twitter.com/3aO2QsM4W2 — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) December 10, 2018 Source: Jeremy Corbyn /Twitter

Another parliamentary official explained that the main route to postponing the vote would be for the Leader of the House Andrea Leadsom to table a business motion removing the vote.

Leadsom is due to address parliament after May at 4.30pm.

Earlier

The European Court of Justice ruled that Britain has the unilateral right to withdraw its plan to leave the European Union if it so decides before Brexit day at the end of March.

The EU has already offered Britain the “best and only possible” Brexit divorce deal and will not renegotiate it, the European Commission warned following the ruling.

“Our position has not changed and as far as we’re concerned the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union on the 29th of March 2019,” spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters.

“We have an agreement on the table that was endorsed by the EU council in Article 50 format on the 25th of November. As president Juncker said, this deal is the best and only deal possible. We will not renegotiate,” she said.

With reporting by Christina Finn.

More as we get it…