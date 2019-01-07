This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Britain's Brexit battle resumes ahead of big vote as parliament returns after Christmas break

Theresa May insisted yesterday that the Brexit deal vote will go ahead as planned on or around 15 January.

By AFP Monday 7 Jan 2019, 8:50 AM
42 minutes ago 1,275 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4426398
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images
Image: Dominic Lipinski via PA Images

BRITAIN’S BATTLE OVER Brexit resumes this morning as parliament returns from its Christmas break to debate and – most likely – defeat Prime Minister Theresa May’s unpopular EU divorce deal.

The stakes could hardly be higher as the clock ticks down to the moment the world’s fifth-biggest economy splits from its main trading partner on 29 March.

May and the other 27 EU leaders agreed on a draft in November designed to keep the process as orderly and undamaging as possible.

It took nearly two years to negotiate and has managed to upset just about everyone in British politics.

May survived her party’s resulting no-confidence motion but was forced to abort a December vote on the pact after admitting it would lose by a “significant margin”.

There are few signs that much has changed since.

May returned empty-handed from a subsequent EU summit she had hoped could address the concerns of her disgruntled Northern Irish coalition partners.

Vote to go ahead

Brexit-backing MPs in her Conservative party are still in revolt while opposition Labour leaders are angling for new elections.

May insisted yesterday that the vote will go ahead as planned on or around 15 January.

The formal debate kicks off in parliament on Wednesday.

But she also warned the deal’s defeat would put Britain “in unchartered territory (in which) I don’t think anybody can say exactly what will happen”.

London has been swirling with rumours about how exactly May intends to avoid Britain crashing out of the bloc without any trade or other arrangements in place.

One idea mentioned by advisers involves the government simply re-introducing more or less the same version of the draft over and over again.

May refused to rule out the possibility of a second or third vote in parliament when pressed about it in a BBC interview yesterday.

Other reports said she intends to invite her party’s most vocal opponents over for private drinks today and Wednesday.

The arm-twisting will be accompanied by a new government campaign designed to prepare Britons for the full impact of a disruptive no-deal scenario.

One test today will see up to 150 trucks sent down a highway to the Channel port of Dover to determine how the authorities deal with gridlock.

Dover handles most of Britain’s trade with Europe and is expected to get quickly plugged up if no customs arrangements are made.

But Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg said reports that he and other EU sceptics could be persuaded by May’s arguments about a calamitous no-deal Brexit were “wishful thinking”.

Most Conservatives either “think that these fears are exaggerated or that (it) is a price worth paying for leaving the shackles of the European Union,” he wrote in the Sunday Express.

Involving parliament

May outlined a formal plan of action yesterday that included the possibility of giving parliament a bigger say in a new round of trade talks with Brussels that begins once Brexit enters into force.

These “future relationship” negotiations will also try to resolve the prickly issue of keeping the Irish border open while preserving the integrity of the EU.

The temporary solution laid out in the draft withdrawal agreement does not suit Northern Ireland’s tiny Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) that props up May’s government.

“There’s a number of ways which we’re looking to see how we can involve parliament in a greater way in the future,” May told the BBC.

She also promised to continue to seek “further assurances from the European Union” about the border issue ahead of next week’s vote.

The DUP wants a binding guarantee from Brussels that Northern Ireland’s trade with the rest of Britain will not be subjected to any types of checks.

May spent part of her holidays ringing up EU leaders about possible concessions. Brussels has made clear it will cede nothing before the vote.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police investigation launched in Arizona after reports woman in coma for 10 years gave birth
    67,659  4
    2
    		Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication and swearing
    64,031  54
    3
    		It was touted as an official Taoiseach's residence - what is Steward's Lodge used for now?
    48,059  33
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland is closed for business when it comes to luring badly-needed professional contractors
    355  0
    2
    		Big retailers like Halfords and B&Q fear Brexit will end share schemes for their Irish workers
    138  0
    The42
    1
    		Carlow striker the FA Cup hero with 85th-minute winner as League Two's Newport stun Leicester City
    28,176  25
    2
    		11 of the best pictures from the first GAA Sunday of 2019
    26,338  5
    3
    		Mayo defeat Leitrim in penalty shootout as James Horan's second reign gets off to winning start
    23,143  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's absolutely everything you need to know about tonight's Golden Globes, and how to watch it in Ireland
    3,692  0
    2
    		How Much Do You Know About The Silence of the Lambs?
    3,664  0
    3
    		7 exciting reads to get you through the boredom of Dry January
    3,422  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Thieves attempt to steal ATM, then set digger on fire
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    Poll: Do you think there'll be a general election this year?
    UK
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    Two arrests after UK manhunt following fatal stabbing on London-bound train
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie