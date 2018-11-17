How many people in the North believe Brexit makes a united Ireland a possibility? It's the week in numbers

A motorist makes their way North along the old Belfast to Dublin road on the Irish border.

EVERY WEEK, TheJournal.ie offers a selection of statistics and numerical nuggets to help you digest the week that has just passed.

11,078: The number of sexually transmitted infection diagnoses reported so far this year, according to provisional data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

99: The number of objections lodged against a planned injecting centre for chronic heroin and cocaine addicts in Dublin city centre.

585: The number of pages in the draft Brexit deal that Theresa May secured cabinet approval for during the week.

62: The percentage of people surveyed in Northern Ireland who believe Brexit makes a united Ireland a more likely possibility.

€31 million: The price at which a pearl and diamond pendant owned by Marie Antoinette before she was beheaded during the French Revolution sold for at auction.

€25,000: The average compensation that property owners affected by the Bus Connects plan will receive.

555,000: The average number of people who tuned into RTÉ’s documentary about Maurice McCabe.

€1.6 million: The amount of money that Dublin City Council is set to spend on the removal of discarded chewing gum in public areas.

95: The age at which legendary comic books writer Stan Lee died at.

45: The number of female-only senior academic roles within the higher education sector that are set to be created over the next three years.

€1,334: The average monthly rent nationwide in the year to September which is €304 higher per month than at the Celtic Tiger peak.