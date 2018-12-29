'He showed people how to be a human being': His Blood Bikes East colleagues pay tribute to Brian O’Callaghan-Westropp

BRIAN O’CALLAGHAN-WESTROPP was on honeymoon this year when he died in the Greek wildfires.

As Christmas approached, we caught up with his colleagues in Blood Bikes East, the charity service that transports medical samples and supplies in the Dublin region.

“He showed people how to be a human being,” said Brendan Conroy, the group’s chairman. “He was a genuine character, but he had great skills.”

Committee member Franco De Bonis said O’Callaghan-Westropp volunteered for the New Year’s Eve shift last year when the group couldn’t find a member to fill it – despite having just got engaged.

“That’s the kind of guy he was.”