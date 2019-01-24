This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 24 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend

The former gangland figure had pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

By Alison O'Riordan Thursday 24 Jan 2019, 11:54 AM
32 minutes ago 3,044 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4456753
The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
The Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

DUBLIN CRIMINAL BRIAN Rattigan, who admitted killing his former friend and wrote a letter of apology to his mother asking for forgiveness, has been jailed for nine years at the Central Criminal Court for manslaughter.

Rattigan (38), formerly of Cooley Road in Drimnagh, has been in prison for most of his adult life and pleaded guilty last October to killing 21-year-old Declan Gavin.

Gavin was stabbed to death outside an Abrakebabra fast-food restaurant on Crumlin Road in Dublin in the early hours of 25 August 2001. He received two knife wounds, one to the hand and a fatal one to the heart.

Rattigan went on trial for his murder twice in 2009. The first jury could not reach a verdict but a second jury convicted him. However, that conviction was successfully appealed in 2017.

The former gangland figure was due to go on trial for the crime again this month, but the State accepted his plea to manslaughter when he entered it on arraignment on 22 October 2018. The convicted criminal also said on the same occasion that he was sorry to the victim’s family and anyone else he had hurt through his actions.

Manslaughter plea 

Prosecuting counsel Pauline Walley SC said at the sentence hearing in December the Director of Public Prosecutions had accepted a plea to manslaughter from Rattigan as the case’s “frailties” were likely to render the success of another murder trial “questionable”.

Rattigan has been in custody since 2003 and is currently serving a 17-year sentence imposed in 2013 for controlling the possession of drugs for sale or supply from “within the prison walls”.

This was backdated to 2008 and the expiration date was May 2025 but, allowing for remission, Rattigan was due for release in November 2019.

At a sentence hearing this morning, Mr Justice Michael White sentenced Rattigan to nine years imprisonment, backdated to 1 October 2018.

The defendant did not react when the sentence was revealed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Bikini Climber' dies after falling into ravine in Taiwan
    73,325  50
    2
    		Emiliano Sala search: Footballer presumed dead as rescuers suspend search
    62,070  32
    3
    		RTÉ receives more than 500 pieces of feedback over Prime Time programme about transgender issues
    48,798  131
    Fora
    1
    		'It's tough turning away customers - we can’t be all things to all people'
    676  0
    2
    		Hauliers want to run their trucks on greener fuel - but there's hardly anywhere to top up the tank
    309  0
    3
    		VideoDoc is backing a new Irish video-vet service for pets
    195  0
    The42
    1
    		'When you mentioned you were going training, people would laugh at you'
    37,502  4
    2
    		'Eddie went past me just before and said, 'get ready for a few grenades''
    35,734  17
    3
    		Fulham striker Kamara arrested after fight at club's training ground
    28,034  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are ripping the piss out of these Boohoo 'maternity' models
    10,052  5
    2
    		So, Post Malone is obsessed with this illustrator from Cork
    4,253  1
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,241  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    Criminal Brian Rattigan jailed for nine years for killing former friend
    Retired surgeon groped the "privates" of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Dublin man to go on trial over alleged online harassment of women over seven-year period
    GARDAí
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Four people arrested on suspicion of financing terrorist activities released without charge
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    DUBLIN
    Slip road closed after serious crash off Dublin's M50
    Slip road closed after serious crash off Dublin's M50
    Repairs to Dublin water mains may cause supply disruption this weekend
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin
    CORK
    Today FM and Newstalk open new studio in Cork
    Today FM and Newstalk open new studio in Cork
    Three men arrested over Mikolaj Wilk murder released without charge
    The insider guide to 5 Cork bridges - and the little details you should look twice at

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie