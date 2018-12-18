This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 18 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A glimpse at UK's no-deal Brexit plan: 3,500 troops and fridges for medicines

“I’ve become the largest buyer of fridges in the world,” the British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care said.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Dec 2018, 9:30 PM
2 hours ago 9,725 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4403892
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay leaves 10 Downing Street after the last cabinet meeting before Christmas.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay leaves 10 Downing Street after the last cabinet meeting before Christmas.
Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay leaves 10 Downing Street after the last cabinet meeting before Christmas.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

BRITISH MINISTERS AGREED to make no-deal Brexit planning “an operational priority” amid continued opposition to Prime Minister Theresa May draft divorce deal, just 14 weeks before the country leaves the EU.

Following a meeting of her cabinet – the last before parliament breaks for the Christmas/New Year break – Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said around 3,500 troops would be on standby to help deal with the “any contingencies” from a no-deal outcome.

According to the Times of London, a document that was leaked to them indicate that the government is being told to prepare in the event of a no-deal for a rise in “homelessness, poverty and suicide”.

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock told BBC Newsnight that there were plans to store six weeks of stockpiled medicines for the NHS in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

“I’ve become the largest buyer of fridges in the world, I didn’t expect that,” he said.

But Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said ministers still hoped to secure backing for May’s agreement in a House of Commons vote delayed until next month.

He added that any responsible government would intensify preparations for the “default option” of leaving the European Union without a deal on 29 March next year.

“We agreed that preparing for no deal will be an operational priority within government,” Barclay said. “But our overall priority remains to secure a deal.”

He said departments would step up their advice to businesses on how best to prepare for the scenario, which many fear could be catastrophic for the British economy.

Cabinet meeting Justice Secretary David Gauke leaves Downing Street, London, following a meeting of the Cabinet. Source: Kirsty O'Connor

Businesses will be provided with a 100-plus page online preparation pack and emails will be sent to 80,000 of those most likely to be impacted over the next few days, according to Downing Street.

Divisions

May’s cabinet is divided between ministers who want the government to embrace a no-deal outcome and those who favour parliament having a final say in a series of votes on potential scenarios for Brexit.

One option is the prime minister’s own Brexit deal, but that is hanging by a thread after she was forced to pull a vote on it last week in the face of huge opposition from within her own Conservative Party.

Earlier today, Downing Street reportedly blocked opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn’s request yesterday for a non-binding no-confidence motion in May.

That had followed her telling MPs they will not get to vote on her deal this week, but instead in the week beginning 14 January.

The delay prompted accusations she was stalling to increase pressure on MPs to back the plan – and fresh calls for Labour to table a binding no-confidence vote against the whole government.

However, such a move faces likely defeat after Conservative Brexit hardliners and the Democratic Unionist Party, which props up her government, both said they would back May.

‘Running down the clock’

May insisted Monday that she was continuing to seek “assurances” from the EU over elements of her plan, although EU officials said no meetings were planned.

The postponed vote has left members of her own party and Labour opposition politicians infuriated.

“The prime minister has cynically run down the clock, trying to manoeuvre parliament into a choice between two unacceptable outcomes” – her deal or no deal, Corbyn said.

May is also facing calls for a second referendum to resolve the impasse, with dozens of MPs from all sides now supporting another poll and reports that May’s officials are also considering the possibility.

But the prime minister argued that this would betray the 2016 Brexit referendum result and undermine public confidence in politics.

“Let us not break faith with the British people by trying to stage another referendum,” she told parliament yesterday.

“Another vote… would do irreparable damage to the integrity of our politics,” May said, adding that it would also “likely leave us no further forward”.

© – AFP 2018, with reporting from Gráinne Ní Aodha

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Should the Dáil bar be closed down?
    67,087  105
    2
    		'It doesn't take very long for your balaclava to slip': Ructions in Dáil as Taoiseach and Doherty discuss Roscommon eviction
    64,359  235
    3
    		Saturn is losing its rings at the 'worst-case scenario' rate
    38,377  39
    Fora
    1
    		How Dundalk's Nova Leah plans to help wipe out hospital cyber bugs
    137  0
    2
    		These are the frequent-flyer brigade's top tips for surviving life on the road
    124  0
    The42
    1
    		Jose Mourinho sacked as Manchester United manager
    75,927  166
    2
    		7 candidates who could become Man United's next permanent manager
    43,222  87
    3
    		'Rotten to the core' - Galway GAA under fire as damning financial mismanagement outlined
    37,531  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Finally, Idris Elba's brilliantly summed up why some people have an issue with #MeToo
    6,604  8
    2
    		Charlie and Ellie's blowout was the only mildly interesting thing about last night's Love Island reunion
    6,169  0
    3
    		Khloe Kardashian called out a fan for claiming Chicago isn't Kim's biological daughter... it's The Dredge
    5,314  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son hears from her neighbours
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son hears from her neighbours
    Garda convicted of careless driving causing death of elderly woman
    'It was either him or me': Murder accused tells court victim came at him with a knife
    GARDAí
    Cocaine worth â¬100,000 seized in Dublin
    Cocaine worth €100,000 seized in Dublin
    There's been 445 suspected drink-driving arrests in first half of December
    Garda Commissioner: My officers would not stand by and watch violence at an eviction
    DUBLIN
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Father of boy (6) killed after being struck by van says the family forgive the driver
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    Nurses in Dublin hospital may be told not to turn up over busy New Year period due to visa issues
    COURT
    N7 workers who were treated &quot;appallingly&quot; by employers awarded more than â¬1m
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m
    Couple who named their son after Hitler sentenced to prison for membership of banned right-wing group
    Trial of doctor accused of murdering son (3) hears from garda who arrived at scene

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie