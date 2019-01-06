This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
2 British soldiers wounded in Islamic State missile attack

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the pair were part of the international anti-jihadist coalition, led by the United States.

By AFP Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 11:59 AM
11 minutes ago 409 Views No Comments
File photo.
Image: AP/Press Association Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: AP/Press Association Images

TWO BRITISH SOLDIERS were wounded yesterday in eastern Syria by a missile fired by the Islamic State group, an NGO said.

“The two British soldiers were transported by helicopter to receive medical care,” the Observatory’s director Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP.

A Kurdish fighter from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) died in the attack in the village of Al-Shaafa in Deir Ezzor province, one of the last pockets of territory still controlled by IS in the Euphrates River valley.

The SDF, a coalition dominated by Kurdish fighters, has spearheaded the fight against IS, supported by several Western countries including the United Kingdom.

The international alliance seized the key IS holdout of Hajin in December after months of fighting that has seen the jihadists launch vicious counter-attacks.

IS, which once controlled swathes of Syria and Iraq, has been pounded by multiple offensives.

Since September, more than 1,000 jihadists have been killed in the fighting compared with just under 600 SDF members while 15,000 people have fled Hajin, according to the Observatory.

Last month US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of around 2,000 soldiers from Syria, deployed to support the SDF, claiming IS had been defeated.

The Syrian war, which began in 2011, has caused more than 370,000 deaths and forced millions of people to flee their homes.

© AFP 2019

AFP

