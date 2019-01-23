This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 23 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

British speedboat killer gives himself up to Georgia police

Shepard was convicted of manslaughter last year for the death of Charlotte Brown.

By AFP Wednesday 23 Jan 2019, 9:40 PM
53 minutes ago 8,256 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4455954
(L) Charlotte Brown (R) Undated handout file video grab issued by the Metropolitan Police of Jack Shepherd
Image: PA Images
(L) Charlotte Brown (R) Undated handout file video grab issued by the Metropolitan Police of Jack Shepherd
(L) Charlotte Brown (R) Undated handout file video grab issued by the Metropolitan Police of Jack Shepherd
Image: PA Images

A BRITISH MAN who killed his date in a speedboat crash and went on the run ahead of his trial has given himself up in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia, police said today.

Jack Shepherd, 31, was convicted of manslaughter last year for the death of Charlotte Brown, a 24-year-old woman he took on a champagne-fuelled first date on his speedboat in the River Thames in 2015.

The boat flipped over after Shepherd handed Brown the controls and she was recovered unconscious.

Shepherd was rescued after being found clinging to the upturned hull.

“I confirm that Jack Shepherd handed himself to Georgian police today,” interior ministry spokeswoman Sopho Mdinaradze told AFP.

Shepherd “will be detained and afterwards legal procedures will be launched into his extradition to the UK,” she said.

He is being held in a police station in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi and is accompanied by his lawyers, she added.

British police said in a statement that they had received information from the National Crime Agency (NCA) that Shepherd is in police custody in Georgia.

“His identity has yet to be officially confirmed,” London’s Metropolitan Police said. “However, if the man is confirmed as Shepherd, extradition proceedings will begin immediately.”

Shepherd, a web designer, vanished before his trial last summer and was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence and sentenced to six years in prison in his absence.

An international warrant was issued for his arrest.

Georgia’s Rustavi-2 television showed footage of a man it identified as Shepherd entering a police station and aired an exclusive interview with him on this evening.

The station said he had arrived from Istanbul last March and since lived in Tbilisi.

Charlotte Brown death court case Undated handout photo issued by the Metropolitan Police of the speedboat owned by Jack Shepherd. Source: Metropolitan Police

‘Confident of innocence’ 

In the interview, in which his voice was dubbed over in Georgian, Shepherd said he been involved in a “tragic” accident and had gone into hiding to avoid going to prison.

“I hope that the truth will be established, that my appeal will be granted and that everyone can move forward with their lives,” he said

His Georgian lawyer Tariel Kupatadze told Rustavi-2 that his client was “confident that he will be able to prove his innocence and will be acquitted”. 

“His goal is to cooperate with the investigation and the judiciary and to provide the court with all the information into the case,” the lawyer said.

The victim’s father, Graham Brown, wrote on Facebook: “Just been informed that Jack Shepherd has been arrested in Georgia. Justice for Charlotte is close!”

The case has attracted intense interest in British media, with theories about where he could be, ranging from Thailand to Turkey.

Brown’s family met British Home Secretary Sajid Javid on Tuesday to ask him to track down Shepherd.

“Charlotte’s family are understandably heartbroken and distraught following this awful tragedy. I have taken a personal interest in this case and am determined to ensure Jack Shepherd faces justice,” Javid said earlier.

“I told the family we will strain every sinew and explore every option to bring them the justice they deserve as soon as possible,” he said.

© – AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'It's a huge announcement for the area': Reaction to major offshore windfarm plans
    77,011  67
    2
    		'Bikini Climber' dies after falling into ravine in Taiwan
    57,075  44
    3
    		Emiliano Sala search: Footballer presumed dead as rescuers suspend search
    55,424  28
    Fora
    1
    		'It's tough turning away customers - we can’t be all things to all people'
    454  0
    2
    		After raising another €500k, Parkpnp plans a big push into the US for its latest product
    426  0
    3
    		Hauliers want to run their trucks on greener fuel - but there's hardly anywhere to top up the tank
    187  0
    The42
    1
    		'Eddie went past me just before and said, 'get ready for a few grenades''
    30,186  17
    2
    		David Hawkshaw: From Dublin minor hurler to Ireland U20 rugby captain
    21,309  14
    3
    		Take Dubs out of Croke Park for All-Ireland semis, says Galway's Declan Kyne
    20,087  106
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are ripping the piss out of these Boohoo 'maternity' models
    7,662  3
    2
    		"Don't bother telling anyone they're 'too easily offended' if you were outraged over what Azealia Banks said on Instagram"
    6,949  10
    3
    		Matthew Lewis told the public they can keep his wallet if they return just one item inside... it's The Dredge
    5,363  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Retired surgeon groped the &quot;privates&quot; of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Retired surgeon groped the "privates" of teenager he had operated on weeks earlier, trial told
    Dublin man to go on trial over alleged online harassment of women over seven-year period
    Farmer accused of murdering love rival and hiding naked body in slurry pit
    HIGH COURT
    Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances
    Defence Forces representative group brings legal challenge against State over allowances
    Woman fears for her safety due to online messages sent from male 'stalker', court hears
    High Court orders extradition of man wanted in US to face manslaughter charges
    GARDAí
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Woman (30s) arrested after cannabis worth almost €1m seized in Drogheda
    Four people arrested on suspicion of financing terrorist activities released without charge
    Talks on compensation for family of murdered garda break down
    DUBLIN
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin
    Fire services extinguish blaze after bus catches fire on the Navan Road in Dublin
    Two statues of Luke Kelly to be unveiled on either side of Liffey to mark 35 years since his death
    Watch the refurbished No 11 Liffey Ferry motor back into action after 35 years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie