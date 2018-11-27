This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Broadband plan procurement 'was not tainted' by Denis Naughten dinners

The review relied on statements by Naughten, David McCourt and others as no formal minutes were taken at these meetings.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 1:36 PM
59 minutes ago 2,407 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4362103
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

A REVIEW OF the procurement process for the National Broadband Plan (NBP) has found it was not influenced by former minister Denis Naughten or businessman David McCourt.

In October Naughten resigned as Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment after it emerged he had a number of meetings, including private dinners, with McCourt outside of the procurement process.

It was also revealed that the former minister facilitated a lunch in the Dail for McCourt’s daughter in April this year – and paid for it.

The Granahan McCourt chairperson was the last remaining consortium left bidding for the National Broadband Plan contract, worth up to €500 million.

The government appointed independent consultant Peter Smyth to review the procurement process and determine whether its integrity was undermined by these meetings.

In his report, published today, Smyth said the fact that these meetings with took place outside the process does not mean it has been “tainted”.

“I am satisfied that neither the former Minister nor Mr McCourt had the opportunity to influence the conduct of the tender process in favour of Granahan McCourt or otherwise,” he stated. 

“I also believe that the decision of the former minister to resign, thereby removing himself from the process insulates the process from any apparent bias created by his engagements with Mr McCourt”.

However Smyth said he was reliant on statements by Naughten, McCourt and others to verify the content of the meetings because there were no formal minutes taken. 

“I cannot unequivocally state that State-led intervention under the NBP was not discussed at the meetings between the former minister and Mr McCourt outside the procurement process.”

The findings

Smyth looked at the contact between the former minister and and representatives of the consortiums tendering for the NBP. 

  • 18 meetings were with Granahan McCourt;
  • Seven were with eir and one was with NJJ;
  • He had ten meetings with SIR;
  • There were four meetings with the Telecommunications and Internet Federation.

Naughten also had nine telephone calls with David McCourt. Most were short and coincided with the dates of physical meetings. However one call on 8 August 2018 lasted almost 12 minutes and was made following a senior sponsors dialogue meeting earlier that day.

The then minister sent a text message summarising the call to the Secretary General but no formal note were taken. 

For two of these meetings, Smyth said he was reliant on Naughten and McCourt’s accounts. 

They told him that there was a short dinner in the Merrion hotel in Dublin on 27 March this year. The focus, they said, was “ALTV and the use of the BOX in Trinity College to train Syrian refugees”. 

Some of the meetings were public events, like David McCourt’s book launch on 14 May 2018. 

Five of the meetings were described as being held “in the broader context of enet and or SSE’s business activities in Ireland”. 

This includes a 2017 dinner attended by Naughten, McCourt and Minister Pat Breen in Clare.

‘Fair and impartial’

Commenting on the publication of the report, Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton said the procurement team has been evaluating the tender received by Granahan McCourt.

“This will lead to a recommendation to Government as to whether or not to appoint the Granahan McCourt led Consortium as preferred bidder in the National Broadband Plan State led intervention procurement process having regard to matters including the maximum subsidy required.

“Since my appointment, my priority has been to bring this process to a fair and impartial conclusion as quickly as possible.

“The government is committed to providing high speed to rural Ireland. When this government came into office in 2016, 1.2m (52%) had access to high speed broadband. Today 1.7m (74%) of premises can access this service. The government is absolutely committed to reaching the 540,000 premises which will not be reached by commercial operators.”

