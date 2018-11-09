This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 9 November, 2018
Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin

Gardaí have appealed for information to help find Leanne and Dean Wilson.

By TheJournal.ie team Friday 9 Nov 2018, 6:59 PM
8 hours ago 7,211 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4332542

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in finding a sister and brother who have gone missing in Dublin. 

Leanne Wilson (17) and Dean Wilson (14) are missing from the Dublin 8 area. 

Leanne is described as being 5′ 2″ in height, with black hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing dark grey leggings and a purple jacket.

Dean is described as 5′ 4″ in height, of slim build, with short black hair and blue eyes. When last seen Dean was wearing dark navy tracksuit bottoms, a green hoodie and black runners.

Anyone with relevant information has been asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The original post about Leanne and Dean included a photo handed out by the Garda Press Office. Pictured was a young man who was not Dean Wilson. We removed the post on the request of An Garda Síochána when the mistake was realised. 

