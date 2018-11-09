Concern for brother and sister who have gone missing in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in finding a sister and brother who have gone missing in Dublin.

Leanne Wilson (17) and Dean Wilson (14) are missing from the Dublin 8 area.

Leanne is described as being 5′ 2″ in height, with black hair and blue eyes. When last seen she was wearing dark grey leggings and a purple jacket.

Dean is described as 5′ 4″ in height, of slim build, with short black hair and blue eyes. When last seen Dean was wearing dark navy tracksuit bottoms, a green hoodie and black runners.

Anyone with relevant information has been asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 666 9400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.