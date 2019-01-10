Inspired by the Coast Guard, this young scientist from Clare hopes to develop an improved life jacket

DYLAN EGAN, A Young Scientist from Clare, wants to redesign life jackets to improve them for volunteers who venture out to sea with the Irish Coast Guard.

The 16-year-old, whose father volunteers with the Coast Guard, has developed a new system for automatically inflating life jackets.

Egan was demonstrating his project at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition at Dublin’s RDS, which was attended by thousands of students from around the country.

“There are automatic inflators available at the moment,” Egan said – explaining that they often activate directly on contact with water.

Egan reckons his design will help develop a life jacket that’s more convenient for experienced seafarers to use, as they will be able to turn off the inflate function when necessary.