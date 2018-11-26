This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Building on housing site to resume after garda presence increased to deal with threats issued to workers

Workers had downed tools after they were subjected to threats and the site had been targeted by vandals.

By Adam Daly Monday 26 Nov 2018, 3:30 PM
30 minutes ago 2,758 Views 7 Comments
Builders had stopped working on a new development of social houses in Clondalkin, Dublin, following reports of intimidation and anti-social behaviour.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via Rollingnews
Builders had stopped working on a new development of social houses in Clondalkin, Dublin, following reports of intimidation and anti-social behaviour.
Builders had stopped working on a new development of social houses in Clondalkin, Dublin, following reports of intimidation and anti-social behaviour.
Image: Eamonn Farrell via Rollingnews

THE CONSTRUCTION OF a housing development in Clondalkin, Dublin, is to resume after county council and gardaí presence was boosted in the area to deal with anti-social behaviour directed towards workers on the building site. 

Construction work stopped on sixty-three two and three-bedroom homes that were being built near St Cuthbert’s Park, Bawnogue, earlier this month following reports of intimidation and vandalism. 

At the time construction ceased, councillor Mark Ward, the Mayor of South Dublin said anti-social behaviour in the park was particularly bad with “open drug dealing, intimidation, stolen cars, scramblers and wanton vandalism a daily occurrence”. 

He said the problem had escalated to such an extent the work had stopped on the development of the new homes, which are “badly needed in the current housing crisis”.

According to Ward, workers had been the subject of threats and intimidation. Their cars had also been vandalised. Tools have been stolen and there have been reports of deliberate arson on the building site

Announcing today that construction will resume, Ward said he is still unhappy that construction had to stop in the first place. 

This is a sad reflection on Clondalkin and it does not represent the vast majority of residents who are very proud of their area and contribute so positively to their communities.

“The cessation of this development is only a symptom of the problem. Years of underinvestment and also a lack of garda presence has led to a sense of lawlessness in St Cuthbert’s. Residents do not feel safe to use the park or even to let their children out to play for fear of scramblers and other anti-social behaviour,” Ward said. 

CLONDALKIN BUILDING SITE II2A6628_90558527 It is understood that the building contractors, Sisk, moved off the site in St Cuthbert's Park after workers were subjected to threats and the site was targeted by vandals. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

CLONDALKIN BUILDING SITE II2A6623_90558528 Source: Eamonn Farrell via Rollingnews.ie

To deal with the anti-social behaviour around St Cuthbert’s Park, the Sinn Féin councillor called for a high-level task force meeting to be held earlier this month. 

Since the meeting took place, things have “progressed rapidly”, according to Ward. 

CCTV cameras have now been installed in the park and are linked directly to the local Garda station. 

“The Council have carried out major works in St Cuthbert’s Park cutting back overgrown hedges that gave cover to anti-social behaviour,” Ward said, while gardaí have agreed to put additional resources in the area.

Ward added that the building contractor, Sisk, has “increased the security on the site”. 

With reporting from Órla Ryan 

