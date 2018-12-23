This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bull rescued by RNLI after falling down steep cliff in Galway

Despite near dark conditions, the lifeboat was able to bring the bull ashore.

By Sean Murray Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 2:37 PM
47 minutes ago 2,827 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4412596
Image: RNLI
Image: RNLI

VOLUNTEERS FROM THE Clifden RNLI rescued a bull yesterday, after it had fallen down a steep cliff and become stuck on the shoreline.

The RNLI responded to the call at 5pm yesterday to assist a local farmer who had raised the alarm.

The area where the bull had fallen to was inaccessible by road and difficult to access on foot.

The farmer, a local vet and three members of the public were at the scene.

In calm sea conditions, albeit in high tide and failing light, crew members Thomas David, Daniel Whelan and Ian Shanahan were aboard a lifeboat helmed by Alan Pryce that attended the scene.

Davis was put ashore to assist the farmer and the vet, and they came up with a plan were a bridle was attached to the animal and passed to the lifeboat.

Capture (1) Source: RNLI

The boat gently made way astern and used the tension on the line to guide the animal off the dangerous rocks into the water in the darkness.

It then guided the bull to a nearby beach where it made its way up the shore to safety.

Pryce said: “We were happy to assist the local farmer and vet to help the bull out of the hazardous position it was in.

We are very aware of the dangers posed by large animals that are distressed and were glad to be able to assist the farmer while also providing a safety presence to him and the individuals working with him to bring the bull to safety, on what was a dangerous and dark shore.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    99,572  38
    2
    		'Yellow vest' protesters demonstrate at KBC headquarters as gardaí probe Dublin attacks
    95,361  212
    3
    		Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'
    70,996  43
    Fora
    1
    		These are the counties that have spent the most - and least - on Christmas decorations
    269  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    68,164  27
    2
    		As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    42,843  24
    3
    		Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    37,317  89
    DailyEdge
    1
    		I watched Love Actually for the first time and here's every single thought I had during the film
    6,279  3
    2
    		Here's the skincare products that Irish MUAs and beauty experts recommend sticking on your Christmas list
    6,081  0
    3
    		We tried a whole heap of Note Cosmetics products to see if they're any use
    3,155  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí begin murder probe after man shot dead in west Dublin
    Gardaí begin murder probe after man shot dead in west Dublin
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    'No one would want to touch or eat faeces, but we do that by not washing our hands properly'
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    'Wasteful, inefficient, horrendous': 30,000 people waited longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys this year
    HEALTH
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Poll: Should sweets and crisps be removed from supermarket checkout counters?
    Expert tips for parents who discover that their teenager drinks alcohol
    'People are replacing it with crystal meth or 2 litres of vodka a day': G detoxification referrals jump by 4,600%
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Defence Forces' bomb disposal team makes device safe at Clare recycling plant
    Two women injured in serious single-vehicle collision in Meath
    LEO VARADKAR
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    Sinn Féin loses ground on Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael as it falls six points in latest opinion poll
    'Logjam' of legislation in Dáil might require reintroduction of the controversial guillotine
    Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie