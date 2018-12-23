Bull rescued by RNLI after falling down steep cliff in Galway

VOLUNTEERS FROM THE Clifden RNLI rescued a bull yesterday, after it had fallen down a steep cliff and become stuck on the shoreline.

The RNLI responded to the call at 5pm yesterday to assist a local farmer who had raised the alarm.

The area where the bull had fallen to was inaccessible by road and difficult to access on foot.

The farmer, a local vet and three members of the public were at the scene.

In calm sea conditions, albeit in high tide and failing light, crew members Thomas David, Daniel Whelan and Ian Shanahan were aboard a lifeboat helmed by Alan Pryce that attended the scene.

Davis was put ashore to assist the farmer and the vet, and they came up with a plan were a bridle was attached to the animal and passed to the lifeboat.

Source: RNLI

The boat gently made way astern and used the tension on the line to guide the animal off the dangerous rocks into the water in the darkness.

It then guided the bull to a nearby beach where it made its way up the shore to safety.

Pryce said: “We were happy to assist the local farmer and vet to help the bull out of the hazardous position it was in.