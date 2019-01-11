39 bulls rescued from overturned lorry in Co Fermanagh

FIREFIGHTERS IN FERMANAGH rescued 39 bulls after an articulated truck overturned on Cavan Road, Newtownbutler this morning.

A spokesperson from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said they received a call at 6.22am to attend the single vehicle road traffic collision.

The service’s Large Animal Rescue teams from Omagh Fire Station, as well as fire crews from Lisnakea and Enniskillen stations, also attended the incident.

There were 42 bulls trapped in the overturned truck, and three animals died in the incident.

Firefighters first stabilised the vehicle, and used hydraulic cutting equipment to release the remaining 39 bulls, with the aid of farm workers.

A local vet also attended the incident.

The rescued bulls were contained in a nearby field after they were released.

“The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s was out of the vehicle prior to arrival of Fire Crews and was treated at the scene by Ambulance personnel – he did not attend hospital,” said the spokesperson. The incident was dealt with by 9.49am.