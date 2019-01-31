This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Water supply in parts of Dublin disrupted following burst water main

The burst water main is located on Anglesea Road.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 9:43 AM
1 hour ago 4,236 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4469286
Image: Shutterstock/Lipskiy
Image: Shutterstock/Lipskiy

WATER SUPPLY IN some areas of Dublin has been disrupted this morning as a result of a burst water main on Anglesea Road. 

Irish Water and Dublin City Council have been working to repair the burst, and crews have been working on the site since the early hours of the morning.

The areas that may be impacted by disruption to supply are as follows: 

  • Beaver Row
  • Nutley Park
  • Ringsend
  • Ringsend Park
  • Landsdowne
  • Sean Moore Road
  • Pearse Street / Gallery Quay
  • IFSC
  • North Wall Quay
  • Charleville
  • Summerhill
  • Ballybough Road
  • Portland Row and surrounding areas

Irish Water has said crews are working to repair the burst safety and as quickly as possible, however, the repair is proving complex due to the depth and location of the pipe. 

The repair is expected to be completed later today. 

Once the repair is complete, normal water supply will begin to be restored. However, full water supply may take some time to return as water refills the network, according to Irish Water. 

A traffic management plan has been put in place adjacent to the area of repair. 

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers,” Irish Water said. 

“Irish Water and Dublin City Council regrets any inconvenience caused.” 

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278. 

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
