Water supply in parts of Dublin disrupted following burst water main

WATER SUPPLY IN some areas of Dublin has been disrupted this morning as a result of a burst water main on Anglesea Road.

Irish Water and Dublin City Council have been working to repair the burst, and crews have been working on the site since the early hours of the morning.

The areas that may be impacted by disruption to supply are as follows:

Beaver Row

Nutley Park

Ringsend

Ringsend Park

Landsdowne

Sean Moore Road

Pearse Street / Gallery Quay

IFSC

North Wall Quay

Charleville

Summerhill

Ballybough Road

Portland Row and surrounding areas

Irish Water has said crews are working to repair the burst safety and as quickly as possible, however, the repair is proving complex due to the depth and location of the pipe.

The repair is expected to be completed later today.

Once the repair is complete, normal water supply will begin to be restored. However, full water supply may take some time to return as water refills the network, according to Irish Water.

A traffic management plan has been put in place adjacent to the area of repair.

“Irish Water understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers,” Irish Water said.

“Irish Water and Dublin City Council regrets any inconvenience caused.”

Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1850 278 278.