This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bus driver found guilty over fatal crash that killed cyclist avoids jail

Osborn Irabor has been banned from driving for four years.

By Declan Brennan Monday 12 Nov 2018, 5:12 PM
54 minutes ago 5,988 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4335560
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie
File photo
File photo
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

DRIVERS MUST HAVE particular regard to the vulnerability of cyclists on the road, a judge has said in the sentencing of a bus driver whose driving caused the death of cyclist.

Osborn Irabor (58) of French Park, Tyrrelstown, Dublin had pleaded not guilty to careless driving causing the death of Mary White (55) on 17 November 2014.

At a sentence hearing today at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, Judge Francis Comerford heard that at around 9.40pm that night the double-decker bus driven by Irabor struck Mary White. She was knocked off her bike and sustained traumatic head injuries.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead two days later. In a victim impact statement the victim’s elderly mother, Peg White, said her daughter had spent 35 years cycling around Dublin and was meticulous on the roads.

Peg White, from Co Meath, said suggestions during the trial that her daughter was at fault were hard on the family, though she accepted defence lawyers were doing their job.

The near head on collision took place around 9.40pm at a T-junction on Burlington Road in the south of the city as the bus was turning right into the road Mary White was cycling on.

The woman, who was cycling towards the junction, had front and back lights on and was wearing a “hi-viz” jacket. Judge Comerford said she was a fully responsible road user.

He said that one of two aggravating factors in the case was the fact that Irabor was a professional driver.

The other was the “vulnerability” of cyclists, he said, noting what he said is a mismatch between the size and security of a bus and the vulnerability of a pedal cyclist.

“There has to be particular regard for cyclists because of their vulnerability,” he said.

The evidence in the trial was that the bus began cutting the corner at 5m from the junction. It did not come up to the yield marking.

Judge Comerford said Irabor did not set out that day to break the law and there was no criminal intent. He said that he had no doubt that Irabor did not see the bicycle and he believed the likely reason for this was a blind spot created by the driver’s wing mirror.

He said if the bus had stopped at the junction the bicycle would not have been in the blind spot.

“The bicycle was in the blind spot because the bus was cutting the corner,” he said.

“The failure to see her resulted from that breach in standard of driving, (something) a reasonable and prudent driver wouldn’t undertake,” he said. A professional driver should have been aware of the blind spot, he added.

He said he had no doubt that Irabor believed the road he was turning into was clear but that this view did not take into account visibility on the night, the potential presence of cyclists and the blind spot.

He said that in road traffic cases the greater the risk posed by an action, the more likely the harm and the greater the moral responsibility.

He said that Irabor’s conduct was at the lower end of the range of risk. Irabor has no previous convictions and has an unblemished safety record since he began working for Dublin Bus in 2007.

Sentence

Judge Comerford said he was not satisfied that the level of careless driving warranted imprisonment. He said that a mandatory driving ban of four years followed from the conviction and that this would most likely result in the loss of Irabor’s employment.

He said this was sufficient punishment but added that “there is no comparison between the loss of Mary White and her family and the burden the ban places on Irabor”.

Garnet Orange SC, defending, asked the court to defer the driving ban to January as the job loss would go hard on the father-of-three in the run up to Christmas. Judge Comerford ordered the disqualification to take effect from New Year’s Day next.

Orange said that the collision took late at night in a location with limited traffic at that time. When gardaí arrived on the scene shortly afterwards Irabor was in a very distressed state.

The judge noted that this distress has continued and that Irabor has received psychiatric therapy since.

Orange said that Irabor is a deacon in a local Christian church and is deeply remorseful.

“This is something that still brings him to tears. He is absolutely devastated in his role in death of Mary White,” counsel said.

During the trial, Orange told the jury that what killed Ms White was the head injury sustained when the back of her head hit the road. He said her helmet was not fastened and had only being resting on her head.

The court heard the helmet was found on the road and could not be fastened. Detective Sergeant Kelly agreed that gardaí never retrieved any clip that might be used to fasten the helmet.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Brennan
@decoy12345

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore
    61,322  41
    2
    		Opinion: The Supermum myth needs to be exposed
    38,309  47
    3
    		An emotional evening for the President (punctuated by a nighttime dash to the Áras and back)
    32,290  36
    Fora
    1
    		Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre
    497  0
    2
    		Europe's air safety watchdog echoed US warnings about Boeing's Max planes
    315  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you support gender quotas for Ireland's company boards?
    63  0
    The42
    1
    		Stunning 44-pass move sees City seal victory over United in Manchester derby
    27,644  61
    2
    		Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    26,244  61
    3
    		Southampton teenager and Liverpool keeper make the cut for Ireland's senior squad
    20,129  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    4,455  2
    2
    		How Well Do You Know the Ins and Outs of the Kardashian/Jenner Dynasty?
    4,338  0
    3
    		There is zero need to be following Demi Lovato's every move post-rehab
    4,112  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Five men arrested over alleged kidnapping of man in Drogheda
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    DUBLIN
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    Ryan outstanding as scrappy Ireland overcome Pumas challenge in Dublin
    IRELAND
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Commissioner 'reviewing' decision to fund Callinan's legal defence in McCabe case
    Commissioner 'reviewing' decision to fund Callinan's legal defence in McCabe case
    45 women-only posts to be created in third-level education to address gender imbalance
    Boris Johnson says Cabinet should stage a mutiny over Brexit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie