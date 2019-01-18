Bus Éireann vehicle pulled from service after passengers discover 'disgusting' fungus on seats

A BUS ÉIREANN passenger has described how the company had to take one of its vehicles out of service after customers discovered it was covered in mould.

The incident happened on the 233 service from Cork to Macroom earlier this week, when Bus Éireann was forced to dispatch another bus after passengers complained that the vehicle’s seats were covered in green fungus.

The service operates on a similar route to the recently enhanced 220 from Cork to Ballincollig, which saw the commencement of Ireland’s first 24-hour route on Sunday.

Anna Doyle told TheJournal.ie that she was making her way to work on Monday when she spotted the mould on the 7.25am service to Ballincollig.

“Literally every single seat was covered in it. It’s not only disgusting but a health hazard,” she said.

“I told the driver and we were escorted onto a different bus, which is all well and good except when you have a job to get to for a certain time.”

Mould on one of the seats aboard the 233 service on Monday morning

According to Bus Éireann, the vehicle was dispatched as a replacement after the regular 7.25 bus suffered a mechanical failure at short notice.

“When the condition of one of the seats was brought to the attention of the supervisor in the bus station, another vehicle was immediately allocated,” a company spokesman confirmed, adding that there was no delay to the service.

However, Anna claimed the incident was further evidence that the 233 service was “an absolute joke”, saying she has previously complained about drivers passing bus stops with passengers waiting at them and other scheduled buses not showing up.

“I’ve long been of the opinion that if you pay for a service you should receive the service you pay for,” she said.

The company’s spokesman added that the company is currently reviewing the route with the National Transport Authority, and expects to enhance the service’s timetable from later this year.

Separately, a spokesman for the Department of Transport declined to comment, saying the issue was an “operational matter” for Bus Éireann.