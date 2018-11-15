This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Thursday 15 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Around 1,300 Dublin property owners to get average of €25k compensation over Bus Connects plan

The cost of continuous bus routes linking areas of Dublin with the city will likely stretch into billions of euro.

By Sean Murray Thursday 15 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
40 minutes ago 2,518 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4339627
How a street could change under the new plan
Image: NTA
How a street could change under the new plan
How a street could change under the new plan
Image: NTA

CONTINUOUS BUS LANES along the main routes in and around Dublin city centre are part of an ambitious plan to transform public transport in the capital – and property owners affected by the plan are set to be fully compensated to the tune of €25,000 each.

Yesterday, the National Transport Authority (NTA) launched a public consultation for the first four bus corridors in this plan – linking the city centre with Clongriffin, Swords, Lucan and Blanchardstown.

Alongside the continuous bus lanes will be dedicated cycle routes but – to make way for these – it will necessitate the cutting down of trees, a loss of parking spaces and some property owners will lose a bit of their front garden.

From Clongriffin to the city centre, the NTA said that 120 properties would be impacted. From Swords, there would be 110. From Blanchardstown, there would be 100 and from Lucan, there would be 15.

Across the 16 proposed corridors that would provide continuous bus lanes, the NTA said yesterday that around 1,300 properties would be affected.

In a lot of cases, most property owners will only lose around 1-2 metres of land. “But it’s fair to say that others are affected slightly more,” NTA deputy chief executive Hugh Creegan said yesterday. 

And, on average, property owners will receive €25,000 in compensation but they may be entitled to more.

The NTA has pledged that where lands are acquired, it will ensure new landscaping and replanting of gardens and reinstatement of driveways.

In cases where private and public walls or fencing is removed, this will be rebuilt and/or replaced.

The cost of providing all of this will be separate to the compensation provided. 

In terms of the trees that will be cut down, a “comprehensive replanting programme” will be initiated with the aim of planting more trees than were removed. 

navan road bus connects The red lines on the map indicate areas of possible land acquisition. Source: NTA

Planning process

This will be a lengthy, costly process.

Details on the other 12 corridors will be announced next year, but the estimated cost of the first four was announced yesterday:

  • Clongriffin to city centre -  €100-150 million
  • Blanchardstown to city centre – €120-170 million
  • Swords to city centre – €100-150 million
  • Lucan to city centre – €80-120 million

The NTA has written to property owners in these areas to inform them that they may lose part of their front gardens to the plans. 

It said yesterday that it marked the beginning of a dialogue with those impacted that would carry on into and throughout 2019.

It won’t be until 2020 that planning applications will be submitted to An Bord Pleanála for the project.

That process, pending approval, will be followed by the acquisition of the land needed from 2021 onwards via compulsory purchase orders and the construction of the new corridors by 2027. 

Creegan was asked yesterday if agreements need to be reached with the owners of all property along a corridor before construction can start. 

“No. It goes through a planning process,” he said. 

Once completed, the NTA envisages that this will radically cut commuting times for many, as buses can use continuous, dedicated lanes all the way to the city. 

“With the city set to grow by 25% by 2040, the level of congestion will increase, and people’s quality of life will be eroded unless we take the appropriate actions now,” NTA CEO Anne Graham said.

The creation of the corridors – going by NTA current timelines – will conclude far later than the planned redesign of the bus route network which is currently scheduled to be implemented in 2020.

These plans would see the current route numbers scrapped in favour of new “spine routes” that go more frequently through the city centre as well as “orbital routes” that mean many don’t have to go through the city centre to reach their destination if they don’t need to. 

But, after a public consultation drew over 30,000 submissions, the revised plan will not be published until “sometime” in 2019. 

“It’s going to take us many months to go through those submissions before we have a revised network,” Graham said. 

With reporting from Cónal Thomas

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		After some confusion, Theresa May WILL give a statement on Brexit tonight
    45,364  154
    2
    		Stabbings, hatchet attacks, kidnappings and car bombs: Drogheda's gang feud is boiling over
    44,261  53
    3
    		Poll: Would you fix a dash cam to your car for an insurance discount?
    42,607  144
    Fora
    1
    		'I'm more interested in starting up companies than shutting them down'
    130  0
    2
    		Fresh after raising millions, tech firm Arkphire is building a 'centre of excellence' in Mayo
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    38,722  30
    2
    		18-year-old Ireland striker unlikely to feature against Denmark as he considers international future
    28,691  71
    3
    		Ireland's Windsor Park hero says FAI made 'genuine' apology over non-invitation
    20,957  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rob Kardashian has been dubbed a 'poor little rich boy' by an LA attorney... it's The Dredge
    5,717  1
    2
    		Zoë Kravitz had a ridiculously shady response to Lily Allen's claim that they kissed
    4,736  1
    3
    		The kindness shown to Rebecca Humphries reminds us why we should never underestimate it
    4,505  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork
    Man (80s) killed in single-vehicle collision in Cork
    'We're here to serve the people, not the organisation' - Drew Harris pens open letter to frontline gardaí
    Gardaí arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    DUBLIN
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    'The people who will benefit are inspiring' - Dublin stars hoping to Help Real Heroes
    'The beating heart of Dublin is here': Returned Heart of St Laurence to go on public display tomorrow
    EU
    'Europe must take our fate into our own hands': Angela Merkel calls for future creation of European army
    'Europe must take our fate into our own hands': Angela Merkel calls for future creation of European army
    Calls for Taoiseach to brief party leaders on Brexit state-of-play as talks enter the 'endgame'
    Report on Ireland's sex industry: 'Highly organised, thriving in every county'
    IRELAND
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    'For me, he certainly has the attributes to work outside of the League of Ireland and at international level as well'
    'There was a Lego set so I said I'd give it a try and I became obsessed with it'
    In-form Ireland defender Doherty ruled out of clashes with the North and Denmark

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie