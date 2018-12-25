Photos: Glen Hansard, Damien Rice, Imelda May and U2 among the Dublin city buskers last night

Hansard and May Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Images

A HOST OF famous figures from Irish music hit the streets of Dublin last night for the traditional busking session near Grafton Street.

Raising money for homeless charities, the stars performing included Glen Hansard, Imelda May, Damien Rice, Bono and the Edge outside the Gaiety Theatre.

One half of U2 Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Images

The U2 frontman told the assembled crowds: “As the buckets go around, fill them with silver, fill them with hope – the season of hope.”

U2's Bono and The Edge, as well as Glen Hansard were among the Irish music stars entertaining the crowds in Dublin at the annual Christmas Eve busk for homeless charities pic.twitter.com/SVxEl9kcwq — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 24, 2018 Source: RTÉ News /Twitter

An empty guitar case in front of the rockers was filled up with proceeds going towards the Simon Community.

Glen Hansard had a pointed song aimed at the government, with the topic of the lyrics centering on the ongoing housing crisis.

A very McVerry Christmas - Glen @glen_hansard sings to Eoghan Murphy, Leo Varadkar, Simon Coveney and anyone with authority to make a difference to those experiencing homelessness - at the Dublin Charity Busk #Dublin pic.twitter.com/NNIRXpxefz — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) December 24, 2018 Source: Darragh Doyle /Twitter

The annual sing-song on Grafton Street usually attracts big crowds, such as in 2016 when gardaí were forced to shut down the event due to the volume of people.

Source: Lorraine O'Sullivan/PA Images