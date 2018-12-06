Buzzcocks lead singer Pete Shelley dies aged 63

THE LEAD SINGER of British punk rockers Buzzcocks has died.

Pete Shelley was 63.

In a statement on Twitter, the band – perhaps best known for hit single Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t've) – confirmed the news.

“It’s with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK’s most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks,” they said.

Pete’s music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.

Buzzcocks said a more detailed statement would follow in due course.

The band were formed in Bolton in the 1970s and rose to fame at the same time as bands such as the Sex Pistols and the Clash.

Those across the music industry, as well as elsewhere in the arts world, have been paying tribute to Shelley this evening.

Oh God but I loved Buzzcocks. And Pete Shelley was an amazing songwriter. "But after all life's only death's recompense." RIP ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/vAAg7Jui52 — Tracey Thorn (@tracey_thorn) December 6, 2018 Source: Tracey Thorn /Twitter

RIP Pete Shelley! When I was 19 we occupied our college building on Regent Street in London for some reason I forget and someone told Pete Shelley and he turned up in the middle of his night with his guitar and did an impromptu solo show for us. — jon ronson (@jonronson) December 6, 2018 Source: jon ronson /Twitter