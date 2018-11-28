CAB seizes €100k camper van as well as Rolex watches and luxury cars in raids on organised crime

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have seized a significant amount of cash, cars and jewelry after raiding a number of premises in Dublin and Galway.

Officers attached to the Armed Response Unit as well as the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) carried out a search operation on the northside of Dublin this morning.

Ten searches were conducted – five at residential addresses, four business premises in Dublin, and one business premises in Galway.

The following items of note were seized: Fiat Camper Van (2016 registration) value approximately €100,000, VW Transporter (171 Registration) valued €20,000, VW Golf (142 registration) value €13,500, approximately £3,500 sterling, ladies Rolex watch. A quantity of documents and electronic devices were seized for analysis.

A garda spokesman said: “Separately during the operation two people were arrested by local Gardaí, one as part of a robbery investigation and one as part of an assault investigation.

“Documents and a number of electronic devices are being examined by investigating officers. Speaking today Chief Superintendent Clavin, CAB Bureau Chief said: “The CAB investigation into assets suspected of being derived from Criminal conduct is continuing and today’s search operation represents significant progress in the investigation.”