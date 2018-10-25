Luxury car, designer watches and €2k seized following searches related to Dublin gang

One of the seized watches

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau has seized a number of designer watches, a car and cash following a number of searches in Dublin and Wexford this morning.

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau and local gardaí from the DMR North Central conducted a search operation in the Dublin 1, Dublin 10, Dublin 22 and Co Wexford areas.

The investigation centres on a member of an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of drugs in Dublin’s north inner city.

During the searches, bureau officers seized three Rolex watches, one Breitling watch, €2,000 cash, an 142 Audi Q5, mobile phones and financial documents.

In addition, around €10,000 has been frozen in an account in a financial institution under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010.

There were no arrests made and investigations are ongoing.