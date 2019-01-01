This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 1 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo hints at a Cabinet reshuffle in the summer

Varadkar indicated that he would most likely reshuffle the cabinet following the European and local elections.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Tuesday 1 Jan 2019, 12:19 PM
31 minutes ago 1,644 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4419220
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

AN TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar has indicated that he will reshuffle his cabinet in the summer.

Speaking to reporters before Christmas, Varadkar indicated that he would most likely reshuffle the cabinet following the European and local elections.

Varadkar has led Fine Gael since the summer of 2017, when he won a leadership contest against rival Simon Coveney and took over from departing leader Enda Kenny. 

Since then, there hasn’t been a significant reshuffle of government ministers, with many of those who were in cabinet when Varadkar took over remaining there. 

Asked whether he would reshuffle portfolios and give certain ministers a reprieve – like, for example Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, who has come under increasing pressure in the last year – Varadkar said: 

“I’ve always said that would be the logical time to reshuffle the Cabinet, to reshuffle your team is after the local and European elections.

“That was done on the last occasion by Enda Kenny as Taoiseach. I’d be minded to do the same.

There’ll be a chance to reshuffle the team then, perhaps in June or July. That would give them a chance over the summer to read into new briefs if they get them. But we need to get there first.

The Taoiseach refused to be drawn on which ministers might be moved or changed, saying it “wouldn’t be fair” to get into it. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Which Budget changes kick in today?
    110,887  35
    2
    		Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    70,397  6
    3
    		The ridiculous things UK politicians have said about Ireland and Brexit
    67,167  67
    Fora
    1
    		A minimum wage rise and higher VAT: These are the new budget measures that just kicked in
    404  0
    The42
    1
    		The Irishman who battled alcoholism, fought for the world title and was never knocked down in 57 pro bouts
    27,403  9
    2
    		Lowe to face disciplinary panel following red card in Leinster's defeat to Munster
    21,189  70
    3
    		Pogba's goal celebrations are disrespectful and frustrating, says ex-Chelsea midfielder
    21,251  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: New Year's Eve
    6,729  2
    2
    		Unsurprisingly, the Donald Trump skit on Jools Holland's Hootenanny did not go down well
    5,123  0
    3
    		Why doing nothing for NYE is actually the best plan ever
    4,504  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    Timeline: The history of abortion in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Two men injured in overnight shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Two men injured in overnight shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Appeal for witnesses after teenage girl seriously injured in Cork road collision
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 53-year-old woman
    DUBLIN
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Missing teenager found safe and well
    Men charged over robbery where shop staff were threatened with knife and hatchet
    Three arrested after knife and hatchet raid at Dublin shop
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you making any new year’s resolutions?
    Poll: Are you making any new year’s resolutions?
    Poll: Are you going out tonight?
    Poll: Who will win the All-Ireland senior camogie championship in 2019?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie