Leo hints at a Cabinet reshuffle in the summer

AN TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar has indicated that he will reshuffle his cabinet in the summer.

Speaking to reporters before Christmas, Varadkar indicated that he would most likely reshuffle the cabinet following the European and local elections.

Varadkar has led Fine Gael since the summer of 2017, when he won a leadership contest against rival Simon Coveney and took over from departing leader Enda Kenny.

Since then, there hasn’t been a significant reshuffle of government ministers, with many of those who were in cabinet when Varadkar took over remaining there.

Asked whether he would reshuffle portfolios and give certain ministers a reprieve – like, for example Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy, who has come under increasing pressure in the last year – Varadkar said:

“I’ve always said that would be the logical time to reshuffle the Cabinet, to reshuffle your team is after the local and European elections.

“That was done on the last occasion by Enda Kenny as Taoiseach. I’d be minded to do the same.

There’ll be a chance to reshuffle the team then, perhaps in June or July. That would give them a chance over the summer to read into new briefs if they get them. But we need to get there first.

The Taoiseach refused to be drawn on which ministers might be moved or changed, saying it “wouldn’t be fair” to get into it.