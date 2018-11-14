Irish and UK cabinets meet today to discuss draft Brexit agreement

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and UK Prime Minister Theresa May will hold cabinet meetings today to discuss an agreed draft text of a Brexit withdrawal agreement.

It emerged last night that Britain has finally agreed a draft Brexit deal with the EU that would see a temporary UK-wide customs arrangement with specific rules for Northern Ireland.

This deal would avoid a hard border in Northern Ireland with a backstop coming in the form of a temporary UK-wide customs arrangement, with specific rules for Northern Ireland.

Last night, the Taoiseach, Tánaiste Simon Coveney and Minister of State for European Affairs Helen McEntee met with officials to assess the state-of-play ahead of this morning’s cabinet meeting to update Government colleagues on developments.

The meeting is due to be held at 9:30am. A government spokesperson has said the situation is “fast-moving”.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Theresa May will hold an emergency cabinet meeting this afternoon to discuss the draft text.

Negotiations, however, have not yet concluded and May must still get the reported deal through her cabinet then the divided House of Commons.

If May’s cabinet agrees to sign off on such an arrangement it would clear a path for EU leaders to also give their approval to the deal later this month.

‘Nothing is agreed’

Following the news of the reported deal, the Prime Minister faced a backlash from leading Tory Brexiteers.

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis – who quit his role in July – has urged his Tory colleagues “to stand up, be counted and say no to this capitulation.”

This is the moment of truth. This is the fork in the road. Do we pursue a future as an independent nation or accept EU domination, imprisonment in the customs union and 2nd class status. Cabinet and all Conservative MPs should stand up, be counted and say no to this capitulation. — David Davis (@DavidDavisMP) November 13, 2018

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, who quit the government in July over May’s strategy, said yesterday that he would not support the deal.

“This is a quite incredible state of affairs,” he told reporters yesterday evening.

“It will mean that we will have to accept rules and regulations from Brussels over which we have no say ourselves. It is utterly unacceptable to anybody who believes in democracy.”

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said that the his party would examine the draft text when details emerge but tweeted that “from what we know of the shambolic handling of these negotiations, this is unlikely to be a good deal for the country.”

We will look at the details of what has been agreed when they are available. But from what we know of the shambolic handling of these negotiations, this is unlikely to be a good deal for the country. #BrexitDeal — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) November 13, 2018

It’s understood that the Irish government’s position is that British ministers should be given time and space to consider the proposals.

A spokesperson for Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney cautioned last night that “nothing has been confirmed” and that it remains Ireland’s position that the backstop must apply “unless and until” it is superseded by other border-free agreements.

“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” he added.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier is also due to brief ambassadors from the 27 member states this morning.

The DUP’s chief whip Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, speaking this morning on BBC Radio 4 this morning, warned that the draft deal had the potential to break-up the UK, saying that “this is not the right Brexit.”

“What has happened is that the Northern Ireland backstop has been rolled into a UK-wide backstop.”

“I think it’s been described by one commentator as being a swimming pool and Northern Ireland will be in at the deep end.”