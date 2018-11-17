This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 17 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 1,000 people now missing in California wildfires as Trump doubles down on blame game

The US President is due to vist the area later today.

By AFP Saturday 17 Nov 2018, 7:40 AM
1 hour ago 6,795 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4345003
Burnt vehicles in Paradise, California.
Image: Yichuan Cao/PA Images
Burnt vehicles in Paradise, California.
Burnt vehicles in Paradise, California.
Image: Yichuan Cao/PA Images

THE NUMBER OF people listed as missing in a devastating northern California wildfire soared past 1,000 yesterday as the remains of eight additional victims were found by rescuers.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters that the number of people unaccounted for had jumped from 631 to 1,011 in the last 24 hours as authorities receive more reports of people missing and as emergency calls made when the fire broke out are reviewed.

“I want you to understand that this is a dynamic list,” he told reporters.

He said that on a positive note, 329 people who had been listed as missing since the fire broke out had so far been accounted for.

“The information I am providing you is raw data and we find there is the likely possibility that the list contains duplicate names,” he said, adding that some people who had escaped may also be unaware that they have been listed as missing.

The eight additional sets of human remains found bring to 71 the total number of dead from the so-called Camp Fire, the deadliest and most destructive in California history.

‘Forest mismanagement to blame’

The inferno erupted 8 November, laying waste to the town of Paradise at the northern foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains and sending thousands fleeing.

President Donald Trump is set to visit the region on today to survey the damage and meet victims of the fire that has devoured an area roughly the size of Chicago.

In an interview with Fox News ahead of his visit, Trump doubled-down on his earlier claim that mismanagement of California’s forests was to blame for the fires. But he acknowledged that climate change may have contributed “a little bit” to the wildfires.

“You need forest management. It has to be,” Trump told Fox. “I’m not saying that in a negative way, a positive — I’m just saying the facts.”

Authorities said the Camp Fire has burned 146,000 acres and was 50% contained.

They added that 47,200 people had been evacuated because of the fire and nearly 1,200 were living in shelters.

Poor air quality

Smoke from the fire forced the closure of public schools in San Francisco on and the shutdown of the city’s iconic cable cars as the Air Quality Index soared to 271, comparable to Dhaka, Bangladesh and worse than Kolkata, India.

“San Francisco’s air quality has moved from red or ‘unhealthy’ to purple or ‘very unhealthy’ due to local wildfires and weather patterns,” the SFMTA transport authority said on its website.

“The Department of Public Health highly recommends that everyone stay indoors and avoid exposure to the outside air.”

A blanket of haze enveloped the region and the Golden Gate Bridge was shrouded in thick smog.

“It’s bad,” said local resident Melvin Karsenti.

You have this constant haze over the city. The air feels thicker. I’ve never seen that many people wear (face) masks.

fire Residents of Paradise fill out forms to pick up their mail in a queue outside the Post Office in Chico, California Source: Terry Schmitt/PA Images

Authorities said they expect air quality to remain poor until Sunday, when winds are supposed to pick up. Forecasters are also predicting rain from Wednesday, which should help the thousands of firefighters battling the flames.

Much of the rescue work is now focused on Paradise, a community that was home to many retirees who found themselves unable to get out in time.

Hundreds of rescuers, backed by sniffer dogs, have been conducting a painstaking house to house search, as authorities collect DNA from relatives of the missing to help with body identification.

“I’m still going to keep on looking and hope for the best,” Jonathan Clark, who was hunting for his brother, sister-in-law and nephew, told AFP.

“My dad is starting to lose hope a little bit,” he added.

Three other people have died in southern California in another blaze dubbed the Woolsey Fire, which engulfed parts of Malibu, destroying the homes of several celebrities.

Source: AP Archive/YouTube

Outbreak of sickness

That inferno, which is about two-thirds the size of the Camp Fire, was close to 70 percent contained by Friday, as authorities predicted they would have it under control by Monday.

Many of the victims of the Camp Fire have been housed in temporary shelters and are facing homelessness as they try to rebuild their lives.

Adding to their misery, an outbreak of the highly contagious norovirus has been reported at several shelters.

Public health officials said 41 people had been sick with vomiting and diarrhea as of Wednesday evening and 25 had to be hospitalized.

While the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, a lawsuit has been filed against the local power company, PG&E, by fire victims claiming negligence.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    82,710  191
    2
    		Gardaí investigating fatal shooting of Clive Staunton (50) in Leixlip appeal for witnesses
    73,199  29
    3
    		May appoints junior health minister Stephen Barclay as new Brexit secretary
    30,565  83
    Fora
    1
    		'A pat on the back is six inches from a kick in the arse. We're taking it one burger at a time'
    413  0
    2
    		The founders of Voxpro have pumped some cash into Dublin fintech startup Trezeo
    71  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland relegated from Nations League group as Denmark beat Wales
    29,879  53
    2
    		Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    28,130  62
    3
    		'There's a lot of nervousness, everyone is very wary of this Irish team'
    26,883  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ashley Graham imposed a pre-marriage sex ban after 'giving it up too soon' in the past
    4,672  5
    2
    		Jude Law proved he's a bit of a dry shite by berating Eddie Redmayne's love of reality TV
    4,645  3
    3
    		An Irish woman who got a job dancing on the John Lewis ad revealed how secretive filming was
    4,015  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    Families of bombing victims say they have 'damning proof' police lied about it being 'an IRA own-goal'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months
    DUBLIN
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    Schmidt's Ireland look to repeat 2016 feat by beating the All Blacks
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    Man seriously injured in Dublin house fire

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie