Several people shot after man opens fire at bar in California, suspect still at large

The scene of the shooting Source: Screengrab/abc7.com

A NUMBER OF people have been shot after a man opened fire in a bar in California.

Authorities have said multiple people, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

The gunman is still at large.

Police received reports of a shooting at around 11:20pm local time (7.20am Irish time).

Police told the Los Angeles Times at least 30 shots were fired at the bar, which is about 65km west of Los Angeles.

Six shot in club in Thousand Oaks plus deputy shot responding pic.twitter.com/6iSAzbzazr — Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) November 8, 2018 Source: Richard Winton /Twitter

A police spokesperson told reporters: “As our first deputies arrived on scene they also heard shots fired. Our deputies have been searching the area, it’s a an active scene.

We can confirm that there are several people who have been injured inside the bar and grill, including one deputy sheriff.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

#OaksInc: Firefighters and first responders are arriving on scene of a report of a shooting at an establishment in @CityofTO. PD is working to secure scene. Multiple injuries reported. @VCFD — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) November 8, 2018 Source: VCFD PIO /Twitter

Law enforcement and emergency crews are at the scene. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area.

The bar was hosting a country music night with dance lessons for college students last night, according to its website.

Contains reporting from AP