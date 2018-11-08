This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Several people shot after man opens fire at bar in California, suspect still at large

A police officer was among those injured at the bar, which was hosting a college music night.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 9:05 AM
1 hour ago 9,107 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4328818

Updated 11 minutes ago

abc2 The scene of the shooting Source: Screengrab/abc7.com

A NUMBER OF people have been shot after a man opened fire in a bar in California.

Authorities have said multiple people, including a police officer, were injured in a shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.

The gunman is still at large.

Police received reports of a shooting at around 11:20pm local time (7.20am Irish time).

Police told the Los Angeles Times at least 30 shots were fired at the bar, which is about 65km west of Los Angeles. 

Video won’t play? Click here

A police spokesperson told reporters: “As our first deputies arrived on scene they also heard shots fired. Our deputies have been searching the area, it’s a an active scene.

We can confirm that there are several people who have been injured inside the bar and grill, including one deputy sheriff.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not yet been released.

Law enforcement and emergency crews are at the scene. Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area.

The bar was hosting a country music night with dance lessons for college students last night, according to its website.

More to follow…

Contains reporting from AP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Supervet' Noel Fitzpatrick stops traffic to rescue swan on his way to RTÉ
    68,979  45
    2
    		No big upsets as Trump's Republicans keep Senate and Democrats take House
    66,204  140
    3
    		A dead brothel owner from reality TV has been elected to a state seat in Nevada
    46,921  38
    Fora
    1
    		Pat Phelan says his new cosmetic clinic chain could be a 'half-billion-dollar business'
    338  0
    2
    		Ikea has gone cold on opening another Irish store - because it's focused online instead
    152  0
    3
    		Ireland would be seen as a much pricier destination without Airbnb, tourism officials say
    143  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    58,122  60
    2
    		As it happened: Juventus v Man United, Champions League
    42,311  63
    3
    		Remarkable last-gasp comeback sees Man United seal priceless Champions League win over Juventus
    38,803  64
    DailyEdge
    1
    		For the love of God, please stop sharing Sinéad O'Connor's tweets about white people
    10,505  12
    2
    		Makeup Revolution's new skincare products could give The Ordinary a run for its money
    10,149  3
    3
    		Jack Whitehall and Kate Beckinsale have been caught out shifting... it's The Dredge
    8,658  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    GARDAí
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    COURT
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    ABORTION
    'I find it extraordinarily distasteful': Proposed amendment requiring post-abortion burials voted down
    'I find it extraordinarily distasteful': Proposed amendment requiring post-abortion burials voted down
    Harris says abortion legislation doesn't mention the word 'abortion' for legal reasons
    TDs want women seeking abortions to be offered ultrasound imaging and heartbeat recording

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie