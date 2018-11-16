This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 16 November, 2018
California air quality worse than polluted South Asian cities as wildfire death toll hits 63

US president Donald Trump is set to visit the tinder-dry state tomorrow.

By AFP Friday 16 Nov 2018, 8:10 PM
1 hour ago 3,598 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4344733
Image: Eric Risberg via PA Images
Image: Eric Risberg via PA Images

SCHOOLS AND TOURIST attractions across the San Francisco Bay Area have been shut today as smoke from California’s deadliest ever wildfire a three-hour drive away produced air quality levels worse than in polluted megacities in South Asia.

The closures came as the number of people missing from the giant Camp Fire, which has devoured an area roughly the size of Chicago since it broke out last week, soared to more than 600, with 63 confirmed dead.

US president Donald Trump is set to visit the tinder-dry state tomorrow to meet victims of the inferno, which has laid waste to the town of Paradise at the northern foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains, destroying around 10,000 homes.

Some 290 kilometres to the southwest, San Francisco ordered all public schools shut and its iconic cable cars returned to their stations as the Air Quality Index soared to 213, comparable to Dhaka, Bangladesh and worse than Kolkata, India.

“San Francisco’s air quality has moved from red or ‘unhealthy’ to purple or ‘very unhealthy’ due to local wildfires and weather patterns,” the SFMTA transport authority said on its website.

“The Department of Public Health highly recommends that everyone stay indoors and avoid exposure to the outside air.” 

UPI 20181116 Residents of Paradise fill out forms to pick up their mail in a queue outside the Post Office in Chico, California Source: Terry Schmitt/UPI via PA Images

Mayor London Breed announced that public buses would be free for the day in order to ensure people have access to enclosed transportation.

Photos posted on social media showed the famous Golden Gate Bridge shrouded in thick smog.

Missing toll jumps 

Yesterday, authorities raised the number of missing people from 300 to 631 as investigators went back and reviewed emergency calls made when the Camp Fire erupted on 8 November.

“I want you to understand that the chaos we were dealing with was extraordinary” Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told journalists of the early days of the fire, explaining the alarming increase.

Much of the rescue work is now focused on Paradise, a community that is home to many retirees who found themselves unable to get out in time.

A total of 461 rescuers, assisted by 22 sniffer dogs, were going from house to house, as authorities called on relatives of the missing to provide DNA samples to help with identification of the dead.

UPI 20181116 The entire town of Paradise has been burned out or evacuted Source: Terry Schmitt/UPI via PA Images

“I’m still going to keep on looking and hope for the best,” Jhonathan Clark, who was hunting for his brother, sister-in-law and nephew, told AFP. 

“My dad is starting to lose hope a little bit,” he added.

The remains of seven additional victims discovered by rescuers yesterday brought to 63 the number of people who have died in the Camp Fire, which remained only 45% contained this morning.

Three other people have died in southern California in another blaze dubbed the Woolsey Fire, which engulfed parts of Malibu, destroying the homes of several celebrities.

That inferno, which is about two-thirds the size of the Camp Fire, was close to 70% contained today, as authorities predicted they would have it under control by Monday.

While the cause of the Camp Fire is still under investigation, a lawsuit has been filed against the local power company, PG&E, by fire victims claiming negligence by the utility.

© AFP 2018 

