This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 12 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer

Up to 50% of certain cancers are attributed to obesity.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 12 Nov 2018, 5:42 PM
2 hours ago 13,498 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4335526
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A TEAM OF scientists at Trinity College Dublin have made a major discovery about why obese people’s immune systems often struggle to fight cancer.

The research, published in the international journal Nature Immunology, sheds light on what until now had been the little-known impact of obesity on immune surveillance.

Over 1.9 billion adults are overweight and obese across the globe, creating health and economic burdens because of knock-on health impacts including type-2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

As well as this, up to 50% of certain cancers are attributed to obesity.

However, new research led by Associate Professor in Immunology at Trinity College, Lydia Lynch reveals why the body’s immune surveillance systems – led by cancer-fighting ‘natural killer’ cells – stutter and fail in the presence of excess fat.

Working with ‘natural killer’ cells from humans and mice the scientists found that the molecular machinery of these cells get clogged-up by excess fat in obese individuals.

‘Increased urgency’

And while this clogging-up process did not prevent natural killer cells from recognising tumour cells, it was found to prevent the cells from killing tumours.

The research also pinpointed the specific metabolic step that was stifled in the fat-clogged natural killer cells.

That finding offered hope for the development of treatments further down the line, with the scientists able to re-programme these cells and restore their cancer-fighting abilities by providing them with a metabolic jolt.

Commenting on the research, Professor Lynch said that despite increased public awareness aboutobesity and related diseases, they continued to be prevalent.

“There is increased urgency to understand the pathways whereby obesity cause cancer and leads to other diseases, and to develop new strategies to prevent their progression,” she said.

“Our results highlight immuno-metabolic pathways as a promising target to reverse immune defects in obesity, and suggest that metabolic reprogramming of ‘natural killer’ cells may kick-start their anti-cancer activity and improve treatment outcomes.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Windsurfer who went missing off Kerry travelled 25 miles before making it ashore
    64,033  41
    2
    		'Moving so fast': UFO sighting under investigation by Irish Aviation Authority
    41,757  89
    3
    		Opinion: The Supermum myth needs to be exposed
    39,027  47
    Fora
    1
    		Even though it won't bring 'big profits', the Shed Distillery is cracking on with a visitor centre
    554  0
    2
    		Europe's air safety watchdog echoed US warnings about Boeing's Max planes
    365  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you support gender quotas for Ireland's company boards?
    114  0
    The42
    1
    		Steve Hansen expects Conor Murray to play against the All Blacks
    26,378  61
    2
    		Southampton teenager and Liverpool keeper make the cut for Ireland's senior squad
    21,889  27
    3
    		'Football is such a bubble - once you're gone, you're gone. But I certainly don't look back with regret'
    19,653  3
    DailyEdge
    1
    		There is zero need to be following Demi Lovato's every move post-rehab
    5,464  1
    2
    		Here's why Viola Davis' assessment of her scene with Liam Neeson is making headlines
    4,670  0
    3
    		The joy of waking up in a new city every single day (figuratively speaking, FYI)
    4,593  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HEALTH
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Trinity College scientists discover major link between obesity and how the body fights cancer
    Family believes woman who died after minor surgery would be alive if there was 'proper handover of care'
    HSE recruiting trainers who will teach staff how to communicate with patients when things go wrong
    GARDAí
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin
    Five men arrested over alleged kidnapping of man in Drogheda
    Investigation underway after soccer referee injured during assault at midlands match
    IRELAND
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    'He was a great player back then and he's come on leaps and bounds': Crotty braced for Aki reunion
    Ireland hammered by Australia in World T20 opener
    Schmidt says Ireland 'need to get the car tuned' as All Blacks arrive in Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Commissioner 'reviewing' decision to fund Callinan's legal defence in McCabe case
    Commissioner 'reviewing' decision to fund Callinan's legal defence in McCabe case
    45 women-only posts to be created in third-level education to address gender imbalance
    Boris Johnson says Cabinet should stage a mutiny over Brexit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie