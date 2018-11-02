This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Candidate: Listen to our special edition podcast for the US midterms

Let us explain what’s happening on the other side of the ocean.

By TheJournal.ie team Friday 2 Nov 2018, 6:14 PM
1 hour ago 1,702 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4319636

Midterm Option 2

US CITIZENS GO to the polls on Tuesday 7 November for midterm elections. 

Like with most things US politics, interest in the vote has heightened to unprecedented levels across the globe because of the Trump factor. 

As the system can get a little confusing, we asked NUI Galway law lecturer, political columnist and Bostonian Larry Donnelly into studio to explain why this set of elections has garnered so much attention.

Presented by Sinéad O’Carroll and with contributions from reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha, this special episode of The Candidate crunches the numbers, explores the most interesting Senate and gubernatorial races, looks at the possible outcomes of a loss of the House (for Republicans and for the US President himself) and predicts how Irish-Americans will vote on 6 November. 


Source: The Candidate/SoundCloud

Listening on mobile? Click here

Listen to The Candidate on iTunes 

Produced by Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Edited by Andrew Roberts and Nicky Ryan. Recorded with the help of Headstuff. Music via Wikimedia Commons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
TheJournal.ie team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland's entertainment world comes out for funeral of Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds
    75,929  10
    2
    		Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    56,384  31
    3
    		Healy-Rae sends patients to Belfast for hip and knee replacements to avoid a four-year wait
    38,400  86
    Fora
    1
    		Tech PR firm Wachsman is bolstering its Dublin base as it grows beyond public relations
    249  0
    2
    		'Selling my dad's practice was tough. It had put food on the table and clothes on our back'
    254  0
    3
    		Aer Lingus is adding millions of extra transatlantic seats - a move that pundits approve
    152  0
    The42
    1
    		'I can't understand why this is happening, but it's not in my character to sit by and say nothing'
    54,160  11
    2
    		Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    35,731  79
    3
    		'We paid €650 for a bus to Galway and no linesmen showed up. It's a complete lack of respect'
    32,874  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Rami Malek has explained why he wasn't on board with saying hi to a fan's friends
    6,002  0
    2
    		Kim Kardashian has issued an apology over her use of the R-word... it's The Dredge
    5,779  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    3,292  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'Iâm very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    'I’ve been kidnapped. I’m going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Gardaí renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk
    DUBLIN
    Special Criminal Court convicts three people for murdering 'Monk' nephew Gareth Hutch
    Special Criminal Court convicts three people for murdering 'Monk' nephew Gareth Hutch
    Cost of renting near Luas stops €3,360 higher per year compared with other parts of Dublin
    Ireland's entertainment world comes out for funeral of Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds
    IRELAND
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    'Quality operator' Sexton in strong position to follow in Wood's footsteps
    McGrath and 'fierce competitor' Carbery to run the Ireland show
    Munster man Tadhg Beirne's move home to Ireland already paying off

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie