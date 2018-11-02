The Candidate: Listen to our special edition podcast for the US midterms

US CITIZENS GO to the polls on Tuesday 7 November for midterm elections.

Like with most things US politics, interest in the vote has heightened to unprecedented levels across the globe because of the Trump factor.

As the system can get a little confusing, we asked NUI Galway law lecturer, political columnist and Bostonian Larry Donnelly into studio to explain why this set of elections has garnered so much attention.

Presented by Sinéad O’Carroll and with contributions from reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha, this special episode of The Candidate crunches the numbers, explores the most interesting Senate and gubernatorial races, looks at the possible outcomes of a loss of the House (for Republicans and for the US President himself) and predicts how Irish-Americans will vote on 6 November.

