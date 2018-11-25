Man charged after cannabis worth â‚¬600,000 seized in Louth

A 46-YEAR-OLD man has been charged in connection with the seizure of â‚¬600,000 worth of cannabis in Co Louth.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court at 1.30pm today.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting serious criminal activity in the Louth area, local gardaÃ­, supported by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, searched a premises in Tallanstown, Ardee, at around 8pm on Friday.

During this planned search operation, cannabis with an estimated street value of â‚¬600,000 (subject to analysis) was seized.

The man was arrested and detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.