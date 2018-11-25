This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man charged after cannabis worth â‚¬600,000 seized in Louth

He is due to appear in court this afternoon.

By Ã“rla Ryan Sunday 25 Nov 2018, 1:04 PM
The seized cannabis
Image: An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na
A 46-YEAR-OLD man has been charged in connection with the seizure of â‚¬600,000 worth of cannabis in Co Louth.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court at 1.30pm today.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting serious criminal activity in the Louth area, local gardaÃ­, supported by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, searched a premises in Tallanstown, Ardee, at around 8pm on Friday.

During this planned search operation, cannabis with an estimated street value of â‚¬600,000 (subject to analysis) was seized.

The man was arrested and detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

