Friday 7 December, 2018
Man (20s) charged over â‚¬200k drugs find in Finglas

GardaÃ­ searched a house in the Dublin suburb last night prior to the arrest.

By Sean Murray Friday 7 Dec 2018, 8:04 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IN his 20s will appear before a special sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow in connection with a drugs seizure in Finglas yesterday.

The 26-year-old was arrested after gardaÃ­ searched a house in the suburb at around 7pm last night.

During this search, cannabis with an estimated street value of over â‚¬200,000 was discovered.

The man was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He is due to appear before the court at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin 8 tomorrow morning.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

