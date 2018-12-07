Man (20s) charged over â‚¬200k drugs find in Finglas

A MAN IN his 20s will appear before a special sitting of Dublin District Court tomorrow in connection with a drugs seizure in Finglas yesterday.

The 26-year-old was arrested after gardaÃ­ searched a house in the suburb at around 7pm last night.

During this search, cannabis with an estimated street value of over â‚¬200,000 was discovered.

The man was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He is due to appear before the court at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin 8 tomorrow morning.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.