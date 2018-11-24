Cannabis worth €600,000 seized in crackdown on crime on Louth

The seized cannabis Source: An Garda Síochána

CANNABIS HERB WORTH €600,000 was seized and a man was arrested by gardaí in Co Louth yesterday.

As part of ongoing investigations targeting serious criminal activity in the Louth area, local gardaí, supported by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, searched a premises in Tallanstown, Ardee, at around 8pm yesterday.

During this planned search operation, cannabis with an estimated street value of €600,000 (subject to analysis) was seized.

A 46-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently being detained at Drogheda Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.