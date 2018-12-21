This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Detector dog James helps seize €220k worth of cannabis at Dublin Port

The drugs were found concealed in a consignment said to contain flat pack tables.

By Garreth MacNamee Friday 21 Dec 2018, 7:55 PM
31 minutes ago
Sniffer dog James
Image: Revenue
Sniffer dog James
Sniffer dog James
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS IN Dublin Port seized 11kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €220,000, with the assistance of detector dog James.

The drugs were found concealed in a consignment said to contain flat pack tables, which had arrived into Dublin Port. 

Separately yesterday, during a joint operation targeting the illicit tobacco trade in the Moore Street area, Revenue officers seized 11,600 unstamped cigarettes and 5kgs of unstamped tobacco.

The products were seized after searches, under warrant, on a number of premises in the Dublin 1 and Dublin 7 areas, by Revenue’s Customs Service and gardaí.

The tobacco products have a total retail value of over €6,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €5,300. A number of people were questioned by Revenue officers and investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.

