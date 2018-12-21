Detector dog James helps seize €220k worth of cannabis at Dublin Port

REVENUE OFFICERS IN Dublin Port seized 11kgs of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €220,000, with the assistance of detector dog James.

The drugs were found concealed in a consignment said to contain flat pack tables, which had arrived into Dublin Port.

Separately yesterday, during a joint operation targeting the illicit tobacco trade in the Moore Street area, Revenue officers seized 11,600 unstamped cigarettes and 5kgs of unstamped tobacco.

The products were seized after searches, under warrant, on a number of premises in the Dublin 1 and Dublin 7 areas, by Revenue’s Customs Service and gardaí.

The tobacco products have a total retail value of over €6,500, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €5,300. A number of people were questioned by Revenue officers and investigations are continuing with a view to prosecution.