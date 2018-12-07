Detector dog Meg sniffs out nearly 70 kilos of cannabis at Dublin port

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 68 kilograms of herbal cannabis at Dublin port.

The drugs, which have an estimated street value of €1.36 million, were found hidden in a consignment of goods which originated in Spain.

The discovery was made with the assistance of detector dog Meg during the officers’ routine operations at the port.

Investigations into the discovery are ongoing.

Source: Revenue

In a separate operation Revenue officers seized approximately 12,000 unstamped cigarettes in the Dundalk area yesterday.

The illegal tobacco products, branded ‘Excellence’ and ‘NZ’, were uncovered during searches of two residential properties in the Louth town.

The cigarettes have a retail value of over €8,000, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of €6,500.

The seizures were made with the assistance of the gardaí and detector dog Bill.

A woman in her twenties and a man in his forties were interviewed as part of the operation and a file is being prepared with a view to prosecution.