Police investigate suspected car bomb in Derry city centre

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are at the scene of a suspected car bomb outside a courthouse in Derry.

The explosion is believed to have happened shortly after 8pm tonight on Bishop Street in the city centre. There are no reports of any injuries.

A photograph from the scene which was tweeted by the PSNI showed a large blaze in the centre of the street.

Politicians have condemned the suspected bomb, with former deputy mayor of Derry and current DUP MLA Gary Middleton describing it as a “disgraceful act of terrorism”.

SDLP MLA Mark Durkan said that whoever was responsible for the explosion “clearly hasn’t got the message that the people of Derry do not want this on our streets”.

“We are trying to move Derry forward and will not let anyone drag us back to the dark days of the past,” he said.

The PSNI confirmed that officers are at the scene. “We would ask for patience and co-operation of the public and the business community as we carry out our initial investigations,” the police force said in a statement.

